5 most common student problems and their solutions when studying abroad

By Madhur Gujar

The email notification which says that ‘your admission is confirmed’ to your preferred college or university is a ‘dream come true’ for students. These students are excited to live their lives and pursue their careers in a new land, but nervousness gets the best of them. Moving to a foreign country is a bittersweet moment as these students juggle many questions like finding the right kind of accommodation, part-time work to meet the day-to-day expense, homesickness, and many more. So here are a few key obstacles which a student suffers along with their solutions.

Resolving your Financial issues

The most prevalent issue that students face in college or university is the rapid rate of rising tuition fees. Generally, there is a 10% hike in tuition fees every year. When these costs are added to that of housing, food, supplies, transportation, and textbooks, the result is a formula for insurmountable debt, which adds to the list of financial problems for students. This may take a toll on students’ academics. Here are some of the best ways to address these issues:

Educate yourself on the loan structure: Education loans are available for students which can be reimbursed once the student has completed their studies and is on a full-time work permit

Consider on-campus jobs: Educational institutes offer on-campus jobs, which can also reduce commute costs.

Create a budget: Create a monthly budget for expenses and check where cost-cutting can be done.

Take up part-time jobs: Off-campus part-time jobs are available for international students for limited hours. So make sure you have a permit to work and not exceed the work hours.

Earn scholarships: Colleges and universities facilitate scholarship programs to international students if they excel in their academics.

Transportation: For commuting to the college and to work, use local transport. Also, get a student pass, which will make the transportation cost almost half.

Finding Accommodation

Another problem that students encounter is finding the right student accommodation. They are faced with high rents, antagonistic roommates, long distances to campuses and unavailability of proper facilities and other amenities. While booking accommodation, please check the safety of the area and neighbourhood, the distance from the institute, facilities they provide and compare rent prices.

Consider off-campus student accommodation: Off-campus accommodations are generally cheaper than that of on-campus accommodation. Hostels and dorms on campus have higher rents and also have limitations when it comes to working off-campus.

Find a trustworthy student accommodation website: Book accommodation through a trustworthy website such as Amberstudent, which is reliable and offers diverse options. Look for students reviews on independent review websites such as trustpilot.com

Searching for extra-income jobs

Once a student moves overseas for studies, they are in constant need to get part-time jobs, be it on-campus or off-campus and internships to meet their day-to-day expenses. And finding the right kind of job or internship is a daunting task as it is a chance for them to generate an extra source of income and learn new skills and finesse them. These internships also help in building their portfolio. These are the key points while searching for a job or internship:

Paid Internship: A paid internship is often a limited term during which you receive training for a specific career as well as a stipend. It is a wonderful approach to gaining experience in the actual world of business. Large firms and enterprises frequently hire paid interns and subsequently promote them to full-time workers depending on their performance ratings.

Update Resume:A résumé is just a representation of your talents and experiences, and tailoring it to the needs of your intern tasks can help you stand out from the crowd. Include any relevant facts and experience that will assist the hiring manager in making an educated choice to hire you.

Networking: Connect with the international community in the college and university as they help in getting jobs and internships. Approach professors to assist them as it will also help you get the extra credits, and you will also get in-depth knowledge of the subject. Get in contact with the job hirers via various credible websites and job portals.

Managing Time

Time management is an extremely prevalent issue faced by students. Students need to juggle studies, social life, part-time jobs, projects and assignments, and this can be an overwhelming task and experience given that a student experiences this for the first time in university. The way to navigate this is by implementing effective time management strategies such as –

Creating a schedule

Setting priorities

Avoiding procrastination

Students can find a better balance between their academic, personal, and social lives by implementing these small changes in their daily lives.

Balancing Emotions

Students are excited to start a new phase of their lives in a new country, leaving their loved ones back in their home country. Once they move to a foreign land, they suffer from emotional turmoil like homesickness, low motivation, distraction, depression, and social anxiety. These are some tips to overcome this:

Pack your self-care packages filled with your favorite snacks and items of emotional importance from home

Do things you loved doing back home

Talk about your feelings

Talk to a friend

Seek Counseling

Practice mindfulness exercises

Set Healthy Boundaries

Improve your sleep habits

Be the first one to start a conversation

Join college clubs

Take a walk

Plan your day according to priorities

Being a student comes with its fair share of problems and obstacles, but it is ultimately a part of flourishing as an individual. With the right amount of support, approach, and mindset, you can navigate and overcome any problem easily.

(Author is Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer of Amberstudent)