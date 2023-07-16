By Sayantan Biswas

Selecting suitable accommodation as a student preparing to study abroad is critical. Finding the perfect housing can be challenging as there are multiple options outside. Nonetheless, employing thoughtful consideration, thorough research, and considering essential factors, can help you choose the optimal accommodation that aligns with your lifestyle and interests. Here’s how to identify the key elements to consider when searching for the ideal living space for a student studying abroad.

Choice Of Accommodation

While opting for student housing, one of the initial decisions you’ll face is whether to live independently or with roommates. While there are multiple options among which a student has to decide, the ultimate choice surely boils down to one’s personal preferences and goals.

If socializing and being part of the student community is necessary, an en-suite room in a cluster of flats is the most suitable choice. This arrangement provides a private bedroom and bathroom while sharing common areas like the dining and living rooms with other students. On the other hand, living with roommates will allow you to meet new people, which can be especially beneficial for international students seeking to make friends and expand their social network.

However, if you prefer not to share dining or study space with others, living separately in a studio apartment would be a better choice. Although these accommodations tend to be more expensive, they offer a completely self-contained living experience.

Price VS Space

It is critical to strike a balance between price and size when looking for an ideal student room. The price of the accommodation is determined by numerous variables, such as the location in which you intend to study. For instance, the further North you travel in the UK, you will observe a steep increase in the prices charged for accommodation. It is advisable to evaluate the differing charge, bearing in mind that larger rooms may be more expensive while also presenting the possibility of finding cashback offers and discount packages. Hence, analysing various possibilities is recommended to obtain the optimal price/space ratio for your needs.

Choose All-inclusive Rent

As an international student, you have various expenses to manage- from paying your insurance to getting the right student accommodation. You are advised to pick an all-inclusive student room to make your life easier. In this type of accommodation, your rent includes utility costs, high-speed wifi, and assets insurance. This avoids the stress of dealing with many bills & payments and allows you to live a stress-free life amidst your academic commitments.

Aside from the all-inclusive benefits, knowing other inclusions in your student housing is vital. Private student housing usually includes extra amenities and services that enhance the student experience. Living in a private student apartment provides various advantages over other types of accommodation. On-site security, including CCTV and secure access cards, common and study rooms for socializing and studying, and even an on-site gym to stay fit and healthy are all options. Access to these amenities may greatly improve your student life while offering convenience and comfort.

Location

The location of your residence has a significant influence on your whole experience. As it’s crucial to reduce travel time, one should choose housing near the university. You should also select a locality near city attractions like restaurants and shopping if living in a vibrant community with nearby amenities is your requirement.

Security & Safety

When looking for accommodation, it is crucial to consider several key aspects, like the rental cost, the location, and amenities. However, it is equally important to look into your safety, as feeling secure within your living environment is paramount. To begin the safety check of your preferred location, you can consider checking the overall ambience and safety of the surrounding neighbourhood, the effectiveness and condition of the apartment’s entrance and exit points, the functionality and reliability of window and door locks, and the frequency at which the management changes locks to ensure enhanced security.

Conclusion

Selecting appropriate student housing while studying abroad requires careful consideration of various factors. From choosing the type of accommodation according to personal preferences to striking a balance between price and space, each decision can considerably influence the experience. Opting for an all-inclusive package can simplify your student life by eliminating the hassle of dealing with multiple bills.

Additionally, the location of your accommodation is a significant factor to consider in maximising your opportunities for academic and social engagement. Lastly, prioritising safety and peace of mind by evaluating security measures is crucial for an apt housing choice. By considering these factors, you can make an informed decision and find the perfect accommodation that meets your needs as an international student.

(Author is Co-founder of UniAcco, an extended arm of UniScholars)