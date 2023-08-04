Research by Astons, the international experts on residency and citizenship through investment, has revealed that over the last two decades, there has been a 42% increase in the number of global nations allowing dual citizenship, with the largest increases being seen across the Oceania region and across Europe.

Astons analysis looked at the balance across each global region between nations that allow dual citizenship versus those where obtaining a secondary citizenship would result in the loss of citizenship to the origin nation. Astons also looked at how this balance has shifted over time, as the world has evolved and become smaller, due to our ability to travel, invest and build a life across borders and continents.

The latest figures show that of 195 global nations, 149 currently allow dual citizenship. This marks a 10% increase in the last decade and a 42% uplift when compared to the start of the Millennium.

At the same time, the number of nation’s that don’t allow dual citizenship has declined by 47% since the turn of the Millennium.

The Oceania region has seen the largest increase in dual citizenship acceptance over the last two decades. In 2020, just six countries allowed citizens to hold more than one nationality, while today, this has increased by 117% to 13.

Africa has seen a73% increase in the number of countries allowing dual citizenship in the last two decades, with Europe seeing the third largest increase at 52%.

Africa also ranks top when it comes to the global region that accounts for the highest percentage of countries allowing for dual citizenship on the worldwide stage.

Of the 149 total countries that allow for dual citizenship, 38 are found across Africa, accounting for 26% of the global total. Europe again ranks second in this respect accounting for 23%, while Asia is home to the third highest proportion at 21%.

Immigration Expert for Astons USA, Alena Lesina, says, “The world is getting smaller and today, it’s not uncommon to work, invest and even reside permanently in a different country. When doing so, the ability to secure dual citizenship can make life a lot easier, particularly when it comes to planting permanent roots like, for example, getting married and starting a family.

In the last two decades a growing number of global nations have realised that providing the ability to secure dual citizenship is beneficial for all involved. It not only allows for greater certainty and security for those applying, but it can also bring benefits to the host nation, such as investment into the economy.

As the world becomes even more intertwined, we expect this is a trend that will only continue to grow and this is evident with Germany becoming the latest country to consider allowing dual citizenship. This decision has no doubt been driven by the growing demand for dual citizenship, not to mention the increase in the number of people opting to secure a second citizenship through investment.”