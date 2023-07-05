The most valuable company in the world is Apple, having crossed the $3 trillion market capitalization. Incidentally, Apple becomes the first company in the history of the stock market to boast a market cap of over 3 trillion dollars. Apple has clearly cemented its status as one of the world’s most valuable corporations. Its unwavering inventiveness and ability to anticipate consumer requirements have driven it to previously unfathomable heights. Apple has successfully grabbed the hearts of tech lovers worldwide with a diversified product portfolio ranging from iPhones and iPads to MacBooks and Apple Watches.

While Apple tops the list of top 10 US stocks based on market cap, there are other global leaders that also dominate the most valuable companies’ space. Based on the market capitalization of the companies, the list of top 10 US stocks based on the market cap is dominated by technology stocks.

The S&P 500 index fulfills the requirement for measuring the largest market cap company. The S&P 500 is a market-capitalization-weighted index of 503 large-cap U.S. stocks, accounting for 80% of the market value and resembling the entire market, making it the closest to a default U.S. stock market index.

But, just ten companies account for almost 33% of S&P 500 value, therefore, knowing which are these 10 stocks is important for investors.

The top 10 US stock companies by market capitalization this year were Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon, NVIDIA, Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Meta Platforms, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, and Visa Inc.

All of the top 10 companies are classified as large-cap companies, i.e. companies with more than $10 billion market capitalization. Apple tops the chart with a market cap of about $3 trillion, even though the lowest one on the top 10 chart, Visa Inc., also has a market cap of about $473.42 billion.

The mega stocks, Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia, still dominate the global tech stock list as per their market valuation. As observed, the majority of the largest stock companies including Meta, Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon, are US based and from the tech sector.

Market Capitalization, or Market Cap represents the market value of a company based on its current share price and the total number of its outstanding shares. Based on this value, they are classified as large cap, mid-cap and small cap. Investors use it to forecast the future performance of a company’s stock since it indicates what the market is willing to pay for the shares.