Anthropic has offered one of the biggest salaries seen in recent US H-1B visa filings, giving a base pay of about Rs 13.06 crore ($1.38 million) to a single employee. The figures offer a rare look at how much the artificial intelligence company pays its workforce as it moves closer to a possible stock market listing that could value the company at nearly $1 trillion.

A Business Insider analysis of Anthropic’s H-1B sponsorship filings for the first two quarters of fiscal 2026 found around 80 certified positions across different departments. Among them, two employees received exceptionally high salaries, far above the rest of the workforce.

Both employees carried the title “Member of Technical Staff,” a role that Anthropic uses for a wide range of employees, from researchers to senior technical leaders. One position received a base salary of $1.12 million, or around Rs 10.60 crore. The highest-paid role earned $1.38 million, or nearly Rs 13.06 crore based on the current exchange rate, reported Business Insider.

The visa records only disclose base salaries. They do not include annual bonuses, stock awards or other incentives. At fast-growing AI companies like Anthropic, equity often forms a large part of an employee’s total compensation package.

How much does Anthropic pay across different roles?

The filings show that even the lower end of Anthropic’s salary ranges remain far above what many technology companies pay. The starting base salary for a Member of Technical Staff stands at $133,952, or about Rs 1.27 crore annually.

Manager-level technical staff earn between $134,139 and $850,000, while reinforcement learning researchers receive between $112,778 and $500,000. Several business roles also command impressive salaries, reported Business Insider. Employees in product operations, research operations and technical sales can earn up to $500,000 in base pay.

Departments outside engineering also receive generous compensation. Commercial counsel positions offer between Rs 1.88 crore and Rs 3.03 crore in base salary. Finance and strategy employees earn up to nearly Rs 2.93 crore. Partnership roles start above Rs 2.15 crore and reach about Rs 2.35 crore annually, reported Business Insider.

AI advancement race

The race to build advanced artificial intelligence systems has intensified competition for experienced engineers and researchers. Companies such as Meta, Google and OpenAI have increased salaries and expanded stock-based compensation to attract and retain skilled professionals.

Anthropic has followed the same strategy. The company’s rapid rise in valuation has also made employee stock options much more valuable. Many early employees have seen the value of their equity increase sharply over the past few years, adding millions of dollars to their overall compensation, reported Business Insider.

Industry research also suggests Anthropic has succeeded in keeping employees for longer periods than many competing AI firms. The company has also recruited several researchers from Google as competition for top AI talent grows.