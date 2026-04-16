In a move to improve connectivity between Ghaziabad Namo Bharat Station and Delhi Metro‘s Shaheed Sthal Metro Station, NCRTC has decided to install travelators (moving walkways) on the footbridge connecting the two stations. For this work, NCRTC has awarded a ₹12.13 crore contract to M/s Omega Elevators. These moving walkways will make it faster and easier for passengers to transfer between stations, making the overall journey smooth and convenient.

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai commuters to get faster airport access–Kharghar Coastal Road to reduce travel time from 45 to 10 minutes

Contract awarded for installation of travelators

NCRTC has appointed M/s Omega Elevators for the design, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of travelators.

These will be installed on a foot-over bridge (FOB) connecting the Ghaziabad Namo Bharat Station with the DMRC Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) Metro Station.

Smooth station transfer and convenient journey: How will travelators help commuters?

Easier station transfer

The installation of travelators will make it much easier for passengers to move between the Namo Bharat Station and the Delhi Metro station. Instead of walking long distances, commuters will be able to use moving walkways for a smoother journey.

Faster and more convenient travel

With travelators in place, the time taken to switch between the two stations will be reduced. This will make daily travel quicker and more convenient, especially for regular commuters.

Better comfort for elderly and differently-abled passengers

Elderly passengers and people with disabilities will benefit the most from this, as it will reduce the physical effort required to move between stations.

Help for passengers with luggage

Travelators will also make it easier for passengers carrying bags or luggage, offering a more comfortable and stress-free walking experience.

Part of the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor project

This development forms part of the operational 82 km Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor. The corridor runs through one of the most densely populated stretches of the National Capital Region, linking Delhi with Uttar Pradesh.