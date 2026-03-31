On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gandhinagar and other parts of Gujarat today to launch and dedicate various infrastructure projects valued at over ₹20,000 crore. These projects cover critical sectors such as power, railways, highways, healthcare, urban development, and rural and tribal welfare. He will inaugurate multiple projects including the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway and the Kaynes Semicon Plant at Sanand GIDC, among others. He will also lay the foundation stone for various projects, like the flyover at Bhaijipura Junction on the Gandhinagar–Koba–Airport Road. Let’s dive into all these projects to see how they will benefit the people and the nation.

Kaynes Semicon Plant at Sanand GIDC, Ahmedabad

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Kaynes Semicon Plant at Sanand GIDC in Ahmedabad. This facility marks a key milestone under the India Semiconductor Mission. The Kaynes Semicon Plant is expected to strengthen India’s semiconductor ecosystem by building domestic packaging capacity and advancing self-reliance in high-tech manufacturing.

Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway

The Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway, built at a cost of over ₹5,100 crore, will also be inaugurated during the visit. This access-controlled highway will improve connectivity and support industrial growth in the Dholera Special Investment Region. The Expressway will contribute to regional economic development.

Khedbrahma–Himmatnagar–Asarwa new train service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also flag off a new train service connecting Khedbrahma, Himmatnagar, and Asarwa. This new train service will further enhance accessibility and ease travel for local commuters.

Samrat Samprati Museum at Koba Tirth in Gandhinagar

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Samrat Samprati Museum at Koba Tirth in Gandhinagar. Named after Samrat Samprati, a prominent figure in Jain tradition, the museum reflects his contributions to non-violence and the spread of Jainism. The museum is located within the Mahavir Jain Aradhana Kendra campus.

4-lane Idar–Badoli Bypass section

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the 4-lane Idar–Badoli bypass with paved shoulders. He will also lay the foundation stone for the upgradation of the Dholavira–Mauvana–Vauva–Santalpur section (Package-II) of NH-754K into a two-lane paved shoulder road. These projects aim to enhance connectivity, improve access to key areas including tourism destinations like Dholavira, and boost logistics efficiency.

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Flyover at Bhaijipura Junction on the Gandhinagar–Koba–Airport Road

He will also lay the foundation stone for the flyover at Bhaijipura Junction on the Gandhinagar–Koba–Airport Road. Not only this, he will also inaugurate another flyover at PDPU Junction on the Gandhinagar-Koba-Arodram Road. These developments are expected to ease congestion and improve traffic flow on one of the busiest corridors connecting Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

Khavda Pooling Station-2 and associated transmission systems

The Prime Minister will inaugurate major power transmission infrastructure projects including the Khavda Pooling Station-2 and its associated systems. With a combined cost of around ₹3,650 crore, these projects will facilitate the evacuation of 4.5 GW of renewable energy and strengthen the state’s clean energy network.

Kanalus–Jamnagar doubling project & Quadrupling of the Gandhidham–Adipur section

In the rail sector, he will inaugurate the Kanalus–Jamnagar doubling project which spans 28 km. The Kanalus–Jamnagar doubling project is part of the Rajkot–Kanalus doubling project which spans 111.20 km. Additionally he will inaugurate the quadrupling of the Gandhidham–Adipur section project spanning 10.69 km. These projects will enhance operational efficiency, and facilitate faster movement of both passengers and freight.

Himmatnagar–Khedbrahma gauge conversion project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 54.83-km Himmatnagar–Khedbrahma gauge conversion project. This project is expected to strengthen rail connectivity and improve passenger mobility across the region.

Kasara-Dantiwada Pipeline & Dindrol-Mukteshwar Pipeline

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also dedicate two major water pipeline projects, the Kasara-Dantiwada pipeline and the Dindrol-Mukteshwar pipeline to the nation. These projects are built at a combined value of around ₹1,780 crore. A new water supply scheme for Ambaji and nearby villages will also be launched which will benefit approximately 1.5 lakh people. Additionally, foundation stones will be laid for three Sabarmati Riverfront expansion projects in Gandhinagar district.