Odisha will invest more than Rs 50,000 crore in two major maritime projects—a deep‑sea port at Ganjam and a shipbuilding cluster in Paradip—Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced on the sidelines of the 14th Multi‑Agency Maritime Security Group (Policy) Meeting in Bhubaneswar. Developed with central government support, the projects are flagship infrastructure initiatives intended to strengthen the state’s port capacity, expand industrial activity along the coast and position Odisha as a strategic hub in India’s maritime economy.

CM Majhi framed the investments within a broader vision of maritime security and economic opportunity, stressing that enhanced ports and shipbuilding capacity will boost regional growth, generate employment, and deepen the state’s contribution to the blue economy. He underlined the historical importance of Odisha’s 575‑km coastline and its longstanding trade links with Southeast Asia, arguing that modern maritime infrastructure will revive those connections and create new avenues for international commerce and collaboration.

Announcing the plans after inaugurating the policy meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan, CM Majhi said the projects will also reinforce coastal security by improving infrastructure that supports maritime domain awareness and protection of critical assets. “To strengthen the state’s maritime infrastructure, we are building a deep seaport in Ganjam with the help of the Central Govt. In Paradip too, we are building a shipbuilding cluster. These are being built at an expenditure of more than Rs 50,000 Crores,” he said, signalling Odisha’s intent to align economic development with coordinated security and environmental stewardship.

Our forefathers revered the sea as Mahodadhi, not merely as a vast expanse of water, but as an integral part of Odisha’s identity, culture and civilization. For thousands of years, this sacred ocean has nurtured our coastal communities, inspired our traditions, and served as the… pic.twitter.com/kAAEKpqb68 — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) June 24, 2026

India’s seas are gateways to prosperity

CM Mohan Majhi framed India’s maritime domain as an engine of economic opportunity and international cooperation. “India’s seas are not merely geographical boundaries but gateways to immense opportunities, prosperity and international collaboration,” he said, stressing that ports, fisheries and the blue economy are valuable national assets that must be protected.

Majhi highlighted the broad scope of contemporary maritime security, saying it extends well beyond traditional law enforcement: “Maritime security encompasses the protection of critical infrastructure, maritime domain awareness, cybersecurity, disaster management and environmental conservation.” He added that safeguarding maritime resources is vital for national security, economic development and the livelihoods of millions in coastal communities.

Historic coastline and regional connectivity

Noting Odisha’s 575‑kilometre coastline, the Chief Minister recalled the state’s ancient maritime links with Southeast Asia and argued that those historic ties continue to inform present‑day economic strategy. “Since ancient times we have had trade and cultural ties with Southeast Asia. Even today, Odisha holds an important place in this,” Majhi said, connecting the planned infrastructure investments with a long maritime heritage.

The 14th Multi‑Agency Maritime Security Group (Policy) Meeting convened in Bhubaneswar for the first time outside New Delhi, an arrangement CM Majhi said would boost Odisha’s role in national maritime security discussions. Officials from multiple central and state agencies, including Odisha Director General of Police Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, attended the event.

VIDEO | Bhubaneswar: On the 14th Multi-Agency Maritime Security Group (Policy) Meeting, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi says, "… This is certainly a matter of pride and good news for us… Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continuous efforts are… pic.twitter.com/9qR2WRXLre — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 24, 2026

National Maritime Security Coordinator Biswajit Dasgupta described the forum’s purpose as fostering inter‑agency coordination on maritime policy and security. “Maritime security is a very complex subject, and therefore there are a large number of central and state government agencies that deal with maritime security. This forum is designed to get everybody together so that we can discuss policy matters and concerns related to maritime security,” Dasgupta told media. He also noted that moving the meeting out of Delhi is an important step toward broader coastal state participation.

Cooperative federalism and evolving threats

Joint Secretary for Armed Forces, Defence Policy and Planning, Satyajit Mohanty, said the meeting reflected the spirit of cooperative federalism and the need for central‑state coordination to counter both traditional and non‑traditional security threats. “We all need to come together—the state agencies and the central agencies—and ensure that the security architecture is not compromised by traditional and non‑traditional security threats,” Mohanty said.

Odisha DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania emphasised practical outcomes from the conference, noting broad participation from coastal states and major central agencies. “We will be discussing the coastal security apparatus that exists and what more needs to be done. I am sure that with this conference, new ideas and suggestions will emerge which will help in strengthening our coastal security,” he said.

Economic and security implications

The combined Rs 50,000 crore investment in maritime infrastructure is expected to deepen Odisha’s industrial base, create jobs in shipbuilding and port services and expand the state’s role in India’s blue economy. At the same time, the Multi‑Agency Maritime Security Group’s discussions signal an expanded focus on maritime domain awareness, protection of critical maritime infrastructure, cybersecurity for maritime systems, disaster preparedness and environmental conservation—all measures Majhi and other officials framed as essential to both security and economic stability.

Taken together, the Ganjam deep‑sea port and the Paradip shipbuilding cluster form a strategic push by Odisha to leverage its coastline and maritime heritage into long‑term economic growth, while coordinating with central agencies to mitigate evolving maritime threats and protect valuable coastal resources.