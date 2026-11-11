The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved an 8.45 km elevated extension of the Noida Metro Aqua Line. The new stretch will feature five stations, connecting Noida Sector-51 to Greater Noida Sector-4. Once operational, it will boost local public transit and expand the active metro network across Noida and Greater Noida to nearly 72 km.

As Noida and Greater Noida grow, why should daily commutes become longer?



Here is some good news for the people of Noida and Greater Noida!



The Cabinet has approved an extension of the Aqua Line Metro.



Key advantages:



Easier access to offices, schools, hospitals and… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 11, 2026

Boosting urban infrastructure & growth

This strategic expansion in the region’s infrastructure development will significantly upgrade public transit capacity while offering direct connectivity to high-demand commercial and residential corridors. Crucially, the extension will provide a direct interchange with the Delhi Metro Blue Line at Noida Sector-61.

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Seamless integration across Key Hubs

The new corridor seamlessly integrates the region’s vital economic, educational, and residential hubs. It offers direct access to key commercial destinations like Gaur City Mall, Blue Sapphire Mall, H&S Mall, Anthurium Mall (Sector 73), and the upcoming IKEA store (Sector 51).

Beyond retail, the route links major corporate hubs—including offices for Tech Mahindra, TCL Tech (Sector 60), Golden I (Greater Noida Sector 4), and the Oil Industry Development Board (Sector 73). It also strengthens connectivity to essential services, serving healthcare centres like Cloud9, Rama, and Kailash hospitals, educational institutions such as Delhi Public School (Sector 122), and prominent residential communities including Cleo County and Gaur City 1 & 2.

How will it benefit the residents and commuters?

By connecting these vital hubs, the Aqua Line extension will not only enhance urban mobility but also stimulate economic growth for commuters, businesses, and students alike. A primary benefit of the project is a significant reduction in road traffic congestion. By offering a high-capacity transit alternative, the corridor will streamline vehicle movement, slash daily commute times, and make regional roadways safer.

Alongside traffic relief, the expanded network brings substantial environmental gains. Shifting commuters from private vehicles to electric mass transit will lower fossil-fuel consumption and curb regional carbon emissions.

Economically, the improved connectivity to key transit hubs—including Delhi’s airports, railway stations, and major bus terminals will boost overall productivity. Faster commutes enable easier workforce movement, while increased foot traffic near new metro stations is set to spur local business growth and attract fresh real estate investments into previously underserved sectors.

From a social perspective, the expansion promotes equitable transit access across diverse socio-economic groups. By narrowing transportation disparities, the line improves daily quality of life through shorter travel times and reliable access to essential urban services.