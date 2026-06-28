The Noida Authority’s long‑awaited administrative headquarters in Sector 96 — completed at a cost of Rs 390 crore — was inaugurated on Saturday (June 27) by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, ending nearly a decade of construction and delays. He indicated that the civic administration would soon begin all its services online and monitor work through an Integrated Command and Control Centre.

Spread over nearly six acres near the Noida‑Greater Noida Expressway, the modern campus consolidates major departments that previously operated from multiple locations across the city. Officials say centralising services under one roof will reduce the need for residents to visit different offices, improve inter‑departmental coordination and accelerate file disposal, thereby making civic processes faster and more citizen‑friendly.

The Rs 390‑crore project faced repeated setbacks after construction began in 2016, including technical and administrative hurdles and labour shortages during the coronavirus pandemic. With progress stalling, the Noida Authority replaced the original contractor and commissioned a technical review by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, which identified structural improvements that required retrofitting and strengthening. Following redesigns, remedial work was completed, and the complex was readied for operation.

माननीय मुख्यमंत्री उत्तर प्रदेश श्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी के करकमलों द्वारा आज नवनिर्मित नोएडा प्राधिकरण कार्यालय का उद्घाटन किया गया। इस ऐतिहासिक अवसर पर आज नोएडावासियों को ₹2478 करोड़ की 70 परियोजनाओं का उपहार दिया जायेगा।

इन परियोजनाओं में आधारभूत संरचना, जनसुविधाएँ, पर्यावरण… pic.twitter.com/LccxDw9MrG — NOIDA Authority (@noida_authority) June 27, 2026

At the inauguration, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the headquarters’ role in improving access to services for citizens, homebuyers, entrepreneurs and investors, and urged the Authority to digitise public services to further boost efficiency. He also announced other major initiatives in the region — including foundation stones for electronics and solar manufacturing units in Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) — framing the new headquarters as part of a larger push to strengthen Noida’s infrastructure and attract investment that will support faster delivery of public services and broader economic growth.

“Those who have taken land from the Noida Authority but have neither invested nor started work should be served notices after the prescribed time limit. Thereafter, new investors should be invited, and a land bank should be created,” PTI quoted him as saying.

Cost, delays and scale

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 390 crore, the campus features two towers — one four storeys and the other eight — following a major redesign during construction. The complex offers modern office spaces, upgraded digital infrastructure, adequate parking and visitor facilities intended to accommodate both staff and the public comfortably. Its strategic siting beside the expressway is expected to enhance accessibility for residents and businesses across the region.

Originally envisioned with taller towers, the project encountered multiple delays since construction began in 2016. Technical and administrative hurdles repeatedly pushed back timelines, and the COVID-19 pandemic further slowed work due to labour shortages. CM Adityanath noted during the inaugural event that Noida had come a long way from being considered “cursed” and the “most dangerous area of the state” at one time — now welcoming major industrial investments.

The Noida Authority had eventually taken action against the initial contractor as the project continued lagging. The remaining work and retrofitting were handed to a new agency. A technical review by IIT Delhi also identified several structural issues that required correction. Following the institute’s recommendations, structural strengthening and other remedial works were carried out, enabling the project to move toward completion and eventual inauguration.

What are the facilities of new Noida Authority HQ?

The modern campus is intended to improve administrative efficiency and support the city’s continuing growth as Noida expands its industrial and infrastructure base. Authorities had revised the original design during the prolonged construction phase, replacing plans for taller towers with the present configuration. The altered design — two towers of four and eight storeys — now houses all of the Authority’s departments under one roof.

🎉✨ नौएडा वासियों के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी! ✨🎉 नौएडा प्राधिकरण अब अपने नए पते – सेक्टर 96 की नवनिर्मित भव्य बिल्डिंग के साथ तैयार है।

इस आधुनिक भवन का उद्घाटन एवं शुभारंभ नौएडा के विकास की नई दिशा की शुरुआत है। अत्याधुनिक सुविधाओं से सुसज्जित यह भवन नागरिकों को बेहतर सेवाएँ… pic.twitter.com/yIc2h45JH6 — NOIDA Authority (@noida_authority) June 26, 2026

UP govt officials say centralising departments in the new headquarters will reduce the need for residents to visit multiple offices for different services, improve coordination among departments and make public services more accessible. The Chief Minister noted the government’s efforts in resolving homebuyer issues, claiming that around 1.25 lakh buyers had received homes over the past year and more than three lakh had benefited overall.

“Now that the Noida Authority has its own headquarters, I hope issues relating to homebuyers-builders and farmers will be resolved more effectively. The time has come for the Authority to make all its services available online so that every project can be monitored through an Integrated Command and Control Centre,” Adityanath said on Saturday.

Wider development agenda announced

The headquarters inauguration was only one of the agenda items for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday. He also launched and laid foundation stones for development projects worth roughly Rs 2,478 crore. The Chief Minister laid the foundation for an electronic circuit manufacturing plant in Sector 10 that is expected to attract about Rs 7,000 crore in investment from a South Korean industrial group, and for a solar cell manufacturing unit in Sector 8 — both under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.

CM Adityanath highlighted these industrial initiatives as part of a broader push to develop electronics, solar, apparel and medical device manufacturing in the region. He also pointed to progress on the Noida International Airport, saying domestic commercial flights have begun and international services will start soon.