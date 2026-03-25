Mumbai Metro Line 3 experienced its first major service disruption since becoming fully operational on Monday. The incident occurred during peak morning hours, impacting commuters travelling between Aarey and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The disruption, which impacted the corridor between Aarey and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), was triggered by a minor technical fault.

Technical glitch and scheduling impact

Train services were delayed by approximately 30 minutes, making it the most notable operational setback reported in the last five months. According to officials from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL), a minor technical glitch caused the disruption. Although the technical issue was resolved within about 10 minutes, the effects on train scheduling and headway management led to extended delays across the corridor.

Telecom contract dispute leaves commuters in a mobile, internet blackout

Additionally, commuters on Mumbai Metro Line 3 are currently facing a total loss of mobile connectivity. The service disruption follows the MMRCL decision to terminate its contract with ACES India, the firm responsible for managing shared telecom infrastructure along the Aarey–Cuffe Parade corridor.

Operational impacts and commuter considerations

For daily passengers, a 30 minute delay during peak hours directly affects travel reliability and last-mile connectivity. Given that Mumbai Metro Line 3 connects key business and transit hubs, such interruptions can disrupt office schedules and multimodal transfers. Real-time updates, alternative routing strategies, and platform management are critical to minimizing commuter inconvenience.

The issue highlights the sensitivity of underground metro systems, which rely heavily on synchronized signalling, rolling stock performance and real- time communication systems. Even a brief fault, whether in train control, traction systems or signalling interfaces can interrupt operations across multiple stations.

This incident serves as a practical case study for urban transit authorities to refine incident response protocols and strengthen system resilience in dense metropolitan environments. The technical glitches are expected in early operational phases but consistent monitoring and system optimization are essential to maintain reliability benchmarks.

Essential Facts: Mumbai Metro Line 3 Route and Stations

Mumbai Metro Line 3 is a high-capacity underground corridor spanning 33.5 km from Cuffe Parade to Aarey Colony covering 27 stations. The corridor is designed to reduce road congestion and improve urban mobility.