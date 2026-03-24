The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has proposed the Mumbai Metro Line 11 project which will run 17.41 kilometres entirely underground from Anik Depot to the Gateway of India. The corridor would cut through some of the city’s most densely layered geography threading past Wadala, Byculla, Nagpada, Crawford Market, CSMT, and Horniman Circle before terminating at one of India’s most iconic landmarks.

What makes Line 11 strategically important is not just its route, but its role as a connector. It will feature multiple interchange stations linking both operational and upcoming metro lines, weaving into Mumbai’s expanding metro network that already stretches approximately 337 km across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

For a city that has long struggled to integrate its rail arteries with its commercial and heritage core, Line 11 represents a critical missing link. The proposal anticipates meaningful reductions in road congestion, vehicle operating costs, and fuel consumption alongside lower air pollution levels across South and Central Mumbai.

Pune Looks East: Two Extensions, One Integration

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) also proposed a Pune Metro Line 4 extensions Line 4B from Hadapsar to Loni Kalbhor, and Line 4C from Hadapsar Bus Depot to Saswad Road together spanning 16.67 kilometres through the city’s eastern and south-eastern periphery.

The corridors are designed to serve localities that have seen rapid residential and industrial growth, such as Manjari, Phursungi, Bhekrai Nagar, and Wadki others but have remained poorly served by public transport. Both lines converge at Hadapsar, with Line 4B running along the Pune-Solapur Highway and Line 4C extending along Saswad Road, providing a link to the Pune-Daund railway line and major bus depots.

The Larger Picture

Both proposals now enter the next phase of the infrastructure pipeline following NPG evaluation, a process that assesses multimodal integration and last-mile connectivity but does not constitute project sanction. Whether these projects move swiftly from evaluation to execution remains, as with much of India’s infrastructure pipeline, the more consequential question.