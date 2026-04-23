A major transport change will soon reshape how people move around Mumbai. If daily travel by metro, bus or local trains feels tiring, a new option for Mumbaikars is soo to be on the horizon. The Government of Maharashtra is planning to introduce the Mumbai Water Metro Project, offering a fresh way to commute across the city and nearby regions.

The plan has already taken an important step forward. The Maharashtra Maritime Board, under the state’s transport and ports department, has issued a tender for the project. This signals that the proposal is moving beyond planning and could soon take shape on the ground.

What is the Mumbai Water Metro Project? All you need to know

The project aims to build a structured water transport network linking Mumbai with surrounding areas such as Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Vasai and Mira-Bhayandar. With the city surrounded by the sea and creeks, water transport is being seen as a practical and eco-friendly alternative that could ease road congestion and cut travel time.

16 routes and 26 terminals—Phase 1 of the Mumbai Water Metro Project

In its first phase, the project will cover 16 routes. Of these, 8 are existing routes that will be upgraded, while 8 new routes will be added to expand the network. The plan also includes the development of 26 terminals across key locations.

Existing Routes New Routes Versova-Madh Vasai-Mira-Bhayander Borivali/Marve-Esselworld Jessel Park – Fountain – Gaimukh – Nagla Bunder – Nagale – Kalher Marve -Manori Vashi-Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) Gateway of India – Elephanta Belapur-NMIA Gateway of India – Mandwa Gateway of India – NMIA New Ferry Wharf – Mandwa Gateway of India – Vashi Belapur-Nerul Kalyan – Dombivli – Mumbra – Kalher – Kolshet Belapur-Elephanta Bandra – Worli – Nariman Point

Phase 1 of the Mumbai Water Metro Project also involves the development and upgrading of 26 terminals, along with the setup of navigation and emergency infrastructure.

Sl. No. Terminal Location Sl. No. Terminal Location 1 Vasai 13 Belapur 2 Mira Bhayandar 14 Gateway of India 3 Jessel Park 15 Kalyan 4 Fountain Junction 16 Mumbra 5 Gaimukh 17 Dombivali 6 Nagle Bunder 18 Kolshet 7 Nagle 19 Versova 8 Kalher 20 Madh 9 Vashi 21 Borivali 10 NMIA 22 Bandra 11 Marve 23 Mandwa 12 Manori 24 Elephanta 25 Worli 26 Nariman Point

Why Mumbai is planning to expand passenger water transport?

Rapid population growth: Mumbai’s population is increasing quickly, leading to a higher demand for daily transportation. This surge puts immense pressure on existing infrastructure.

Overcrowded roads: The city’s road network is heavily congested, with long travel times and frequent traffic jams becoming a daily challenge for commuters.

Strain on Railways: Mumbai’s suburban railway system, one of the busiest in the world, is operating beyond its capacity, causing overcrowding and discomfort for passengers.

These factors highlighted that Mumbai needs better transport, and the Government of Maharashtra is considering expanding water transport.

Mumbai Water Metro Project begins—first tender for project consultant

The Maharashtra Maritime Board, under the Home Department (Transport and Ports) of the Government of Maharashtra, has issued a tender. They are inviting companies to submit a Request for Proposal (RFP). The purpose of this RFP is to select a consultant who will help with the project.

This consultant will be responsible for:

Selection of Project Management

Design, Procurement Support

Supervision Consultant for the Development and Upgradation of the Terminal

Navigational and Emergency Infrastructure

What benefits can commuters expect from the Water Metro Project?

Faster travel across key routes

The Mumbai Water Metro Project is expected to reduce travel time significantly on major routes connecting Mumbai with Navi Mumbai, Thane, Vasai, Kalyan, and other nearby areas.

By using waterways, commuters can avoid road congestion and crowded rail networks.

Reduced pressure on trains and roads

A major benefit of the project will be the shift of passenger load from local trains and buses to water transport.

This will help reduce overcrowding in Mumbai’s suburban rail system and ease traffic congestion on busy city roads.

Improved comfort and convenience

Commuters will get access to modern water metro services designed for better comfort and reliability.

With planned terminals and organised boarding systems, travel is expected to become smoother and more structured compared to current ferry services.

Modern terminal facilities

The project includes the development and upgrading of multiple terminals across the region.

These terminals are expected to offer improved passenger amenities such as waiting areas, better connectivity, safety systems, and efficient boarding and deboarding facilities.

Eco-Friendly Mode of Transport

The water metro system will promote cleaner and greener travel by reducing dependence on road vehicles.

This shift is expected to help lower carbon emissions and support a more sustainable urban transport system in Mumbai.

Mumbai Water Metro Project background: Key facts you should know

Existing water transport network

Mumbai currently facilitates approximately 1.6 crore passengers annually through water transport services operating across 21 existing routes.

Planning and Feasibility Studies

A comprehensive Pre-Feasibility Study and Detailed Project Report (DPR) were prepared by Kochi Water Metro Limited (KMWL). The study provides a structured roadmap for the project.

Implementation Model (PPP Framework)

The project will be executed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, with clearly defined roles:

Mumbai Maritime Board (MMB) / Authority:

Responsible for the development of civil infrastructure

Provision of terminal structures and associated facilities

Private Concessionaires:

Procurement of vessels

Operation of water transport services

Maintenance of fleet and operational systems

Overall, the Mumbai Water Metro Project aims to make travel faster, easier, and less crowded by using waterways