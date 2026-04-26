Mumbai commuters can look forward to some relief as authorities work to restart the long-suspended monorail service. The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) has awarded the Operations and Maintenance (O&M) contract for a period of five years. This move is expected to significantly improve daily connectivity and ease travel for commuters along the corridor once services resume.

Five-year O&M contract for Mumbai Monorail – Services to resume soon for commuters

Monorail services are expected to resume soon for commuters as Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) has awarded the Operations and Maintenance (O&M) contract for the Mumbai Monorail to M/s Power Mech Projects Ltd.

Contract Details

Total Value: Approximately ₹349.8 crore

Approximately ₹349.8 crore Contract Duration: Five years

The contract covers the Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk to Chembur corridor of the Mumbai Monorail network. The Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for the project was issued on April 8, 2026.

All you need to know about the Mumbai Monorail — Check project length, route here

The Mumbai Monorail Project was designed to serve densely populated and narrow urban areas where conventional rail or metro systems are difficult to expand. The 20 km corridor from Chembur – Wadala – Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk is India’s first monorail system.

The Mumbai Monorail project features 17 stations. The project was planned as a feeder system to the city’s Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS). The project was developed in phases.

Phases of Development

Phase I: Wadala – Chembur (8.80 km)

Wadala – Chembur (8.80 km) Phase II: Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk – Wadala (11.20 km)

Major Milestones and Project Timeline

Stage Date Details Project Commencement 14 November 2008 Start of the Mumbai Monorail project work Phase I Opened to the Public 02 February 2014 The Wadala – Chembur section became operational Phase II Opened to the Public 04 March 2019 Wadala – Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk section opened, completing the corridor

Mumbai Monorail services temporarily stopped for upgrades

To improve safety, reliability, and long-term performance, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) announced a temporary suspension of Mumbai Monorail services from 20 September 2025. The decision was taken to carry out large-scale system upgrades and modernisation work on the corridor.

Why were the services suspended?

The Monorail system required comprehensive upgrades that could not be completed within the limited daily operational window. Since trains run from early morning to late night, only a few hours at night were available for maintenance, which was not enough for complex system work.

The temporary shutdown focused on:

Installing and integrating a new Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system

Conducting full testing of advanced safety and control systems

Modernising and expanding the rolling stock (train fleet)

Refurbishing older rakes to improve reliability

Training and redeploying operational staff for future metro expansion needs

What does the upgrade mean for commuters?

The upgraded Monorail is expected to improve last-mile connectivity, reduce travel time on key urban routes, and offer a smoother daily commute. It will also strengthen integration with Mumbai’s metro and suburban rail networks, helping ease congestion and improving overall public transport efficiency for commuters.