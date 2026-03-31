The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has announced through twitter that Mumbai Metro Lines 2B and Line 9 are set to begin operations very soon. The Line 9 & 2B will offer a major boost to the city’s transport network. To assess the status of the Mumbai Metro Line 2B and Line 9, Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, along with senior officials, conducted on- site inspections of both corridors. He reviewed the progress of Metro Line 9 and also inspected a 5.53 km stretch of Metro Line 2B. The Line 9 & 2B will provide relief to thousands of people in Mumbai.

Mumbai Metro Line 9 & 2B : Length, Route Details and Stations

Mumbai Metro Line 9 is a 13.581 km long corridor from Andheri to CSIA and Dahisar to Mira Bhayander. Out of 13.581 km, 11.386 km is elevated route while the remaining 2.195 km route is underground. The corridor covers 10 stations in total. While on the other hand, Mumbai Metro Line 2B is a 23.643 km long elevated corridor which connects D N Nagar and Mandale through 20 stations.

Line 9 Stations Name : Dahisar, Pandhurang Wadi, Miragaon, Kashigaon, Sai Baba Nagar, Meditiya Nagar, Shahid Bhagat Singh Garden, Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium, Airport Colony and CSIA

Line 2B Stations Name: ESIC Nagar, Prem Nagar, Indira Nagar, Nanavati Hospital, Khira Nagar, Saraswat Nagar, National College, Bandra Metro, Income Tax office, ILFS, 11. MTNL Metro, SG Barve Marg, Kurla(E), EEH, Chembur, Diamond Garden, Shivaji Chowk, BSNL Metro, Mankhurd, Mandale Metro

Mumbai Metro Expansion: Enhancing Connectivity through Lines 9 and 2B

The Mumbai Metro Line 9 and 2B will enhance connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region by connecting suburban and urban areas. Both the corridors aim to make daily commutes easy and convenient for the people of Mumbai.

The Mumbai Metro Line 9 & 2B will also contribute to the economic development of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region by enabling smoother movement of people across different parts of the region. Both the corridors will strengthen the city’s public transport system.