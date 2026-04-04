Mumbai Metro project is going to enter a new technological era with the introduction of driverless trains on the upcoming Line 4 corridor. Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility will supply 39 driverless trains for Mumbai Metro Line 4. These trains will operate without drivers, marking a significant shift toward automation and smarter urban mobility in India.

Alstom will manufacture 234 metro cars (39 trainsets with six coaches each) for the Mumbai Metro Line 4. All the trainsets will be manufactured at Alstom’s Sri City facility. The integration of driverless technology aims to enhance operational efficiency and modernise Mumbai’s expanding transit network.

Advanced Signalling System by Larsen & Toubro for Mumbai Metro Line 4

To support driverless operations, Larsen & Toubro will deploy a Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system for the Mumbai Metro Line 4. This advanced system will ensure real-time train monitoring, enhanced safety, and improved frequency of services.

Know more about Mumbai Metro Line 4

Mumbai Metro Line 4 is a 32.32 km long elevated corridor which connects Wadala and Kasarvadavali The total estimated cost of the project stands at ₹14,549 crore. The corridor features 30 stations. Check out the names of station below:

Stations: Bhakti Park Metro, Wadala TT, Anik Nagar Bus Depot, Siddharth Colony, Garodia Nagar, Pant Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Shreyes Cinema, Godrej Company, Vikhroli Metro, Surya Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Naval Housing, Bhandup Mahapalika, Bhandup Metro, Shangrila, Sonapur, Mulund Fire Station, Mulund Naka, Thane Teen Haath Naka, RTO Thane, Mahapalika Marg, Cadbury Junction, Majiwada, Kapurbawdi, Manpada, Tikuji-Ni-Wadi, DongariPada, Vijay Garden, Kasarvadavali

The corridor will integrate with multiple transport systems, including existing Eastern Express Roadway, Central Railway, monorail, and upcoming metro lines such as Line 2B (D N Nagar to Mandale), Line 5 (Thane to Kalyan), and Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli). This seamless connectivity is expected to significantly ease commuting for thousands of passengers. The upcoming Mumbai Metro Line 4 will reduce the current travel time by between 50% and 75% depending on road conditions.