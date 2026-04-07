After much anticipation, commuters in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs and Mira-Bhayander will finally breathe a sigh of relief as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has finally launched the Metro Lines 2B and 9 on Tuesday, April 7. It goes without saying that the new metro lines will provide a faster, smoother, and more reliable mode of transport for lakhs of daily commuters who have long struggled with heavily congested roads. By significantly reducing travel time and improving connectivity, Lines 2B and 9 are set to transform everyday commuting in the region. The operation of these lines will improve the connectivity and make everyday journeys more convenient for commuters.

आम्ही तुमच्या सेवेसाठी सज्ज आहोत. मेट्रो मार्गिका ९ आणि मेट्रो मार्गिका २ब, तुमचा स्मार्ट, सुखद आणि सुरक्षित प्रवासाचा पर्याय! We are getting ready to serve you. Metro Line 9 and Metro Line 2B, your smart, comfortable and safe travel choice.@Dev_Fadnavis @mieknathshinde… pic.twitter.com/yuWBQ3axlp — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) April 7, 2026

Which routes Mumbai Metro Lines 9 and 2B connect – Full list of stations here

MMRDA launched the 4.5 km stretch of Mumbai Metro Line 9 which will connect Dahisar and Kashigaon. This 4.5 km stretch cover 4 stations including Dahisar, Pandurang Wadi, Miragaon and Kashigaon.

For Mumbai Metro Line 2B, MMRDA launched the 5.53 km stretch which connects Chembur to Mandale covering 5 stations. These include Diamond Garden, Shivaji Chowk, BSNL Metro, Mankhurd and Mandale.

New Mumbai Metro lines to benefit commuters with enhanced connectivity

The launch of Mumbai Metro Line 2B and Line 9 will ease congestion and improve last-mile connectivity for lakhs of residents. The Mumbai Metro Line 9 connects seamlessly with the Western Express Highway. A major advantage for commuters travelling through this line will be the direct integration with Line 7 at Dahisar which will allow passengers to travel towards Andheri East without changing trains. Additionally, an interchange with Line 2A is also available at Dahisar for passengers.

On the other hand, Mumbai Metro Line 2B is the part of a much larger corridor which spans 23.643 km from D N Nagar to Mandale covering 20 stations. Once the entire Mumbai Metro Line 2B it will enhance connectivity for commuters by linking key locations including Mankhurd, Chembur and Kurla.