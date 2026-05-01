“Nothing is missing. Everything is now in place. The Missing Link has become a vital connection between Mumbai and Pune, functioning as an economic multiplier. Approximately ₹7,180 crore has been invested in the project, which has the potential to contribute ₹70,000 crore to the region’s economy by facilitating the implementation of three proposed corridors: Technology, Knowledge, and Quantum Corridors between Mumbai and Pune,” stated Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday during the inauguration of the 13.3 km-long Mumbai-Pune Expressway ‘Missing Link’ project.

The Chief Minister travelled from Kusgaon near Lonavala to Khopoli through the newly constructed underground tunnel and cable bridge. The link will be accessible to the public (light motor vehicles only) starting May 2. With this addition, the entire Mumbai-Pune Expressway will be fully access-controlled, reducing travel time between the two cities by 30 minutes. The new link bypasses the congestion in the ghat section and provides a safer alternative to the accident-prone Bhor Ghats of Khandala. The Chief Minister referred to the project as an engineering marvel, standing 183 meters above the Tiger Valley and constructed under challenging, windy conditions and rough terrain.

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Engineering Marvel

Developed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), the Missing Link project includes two tunnels, two viaducts, and a cable-stayed bridge. The 22.3-meter-wide Mumbai-Pune link tunnel has made it into the Guinness World Records as the widest underground tunnel in the world.

The government opted to self-finance the project, relying on toll revenues from the existing expressway to cover costs without imposing any additional tolls for now.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link spans 13.3 km, of which 10.67 km consists of five-lane twin tunnels, each 22.33 meters wide, constructed by Navayuga Engineering Company. Chinta Sridhar, managing director of Navayuga Engineering, said this achievement is more than a world record; it showcases India’s capability for significant construction. “Delivering the widest underground tunnel through the challenging basalt terrain of the Sahyadris reflects our ability to execute complex, design-led infrastructure projects on a global scale,” Sridhar said.

Economic Multiplier

On the impact of the project, Gulam Zia, an international partner and senior executive director with Knight Frank India, said the project is a major enhancement to one of India’s busiest transport corridors. He noted that the warehousing and logistics sector stands to benefit greatly. “Faster, more reliable transit and the elimination of a difficult terrain segment will improve turnaround times and operational efficiency.

This will likely increase demand for Grade A warehousing and foster the development of larger logistics hubs, directly benefiting sectors such as e-commerce, manufacturing, and third-party logistics,” said Zia. Improved connectivity between Mumbai and Pune would strengthen integration between the two cities, unlocking new opportunities for residential and commercial development along the corridor, Zia said. “It broadens the investable landscape, boosts buyer confidence, and supports the emergence of new growth clusters,” he added.

Rohit Gupta, managing director of Mantra Group, remarked that the Missing Link will positively impact Pune’s real estate market by enhancing its attractiveness for both end-users and investors from Mumbai. He anticipates that more buyers from Mumbai will consider Pune not only as a second-home or investment option but also as an attractive place for migration, offering a better lifestyle, larger living spaces, and long-term value creation.