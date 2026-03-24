The Supreme court on Monday strongly criticised the West Bengal government for delaying construction work on the Kolkata Metro’s Orange Line project. The supreme court slammed the West Bengal government by saying ‘You are running away from your responsibilities’. The supreme court mentioned that the Kolkata Metro Orange line is a critical public infrastructure initiative.

A bench comprising Chief justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi dismissed the state’s plea challenging earlier directions of the Calcutta High Court regarding the project. The High Court had allowed limited traffic blockades to facilitate construction activities, particularly for erection of metro infrastructure at critical junctions. The bench also emphasised that governance requires prioritisation of long-term infrastructure projects over short-term logistical inconveniences.

Judicial observations on administrative delay

The court noted that despite clear high court directions issues in December 2025, the state government has failed to ensure timely compliance, it rejected arguments citing elections, model code of conduct, festivals as the reason for delay, stating that these factors should not obstruct the ongoing infrastructure projects.

ALSO READ Developers turn cautious, seek RERA extensions

The supreme court also mentioned that such reasoning reflects a serious issue where developmental projects are subordinated to political or cultural issues. Justice Bagchi also stated that the election commission cannot object to the ongoing construction of Kolkata Metro Orange Line project.

The supreme court also criticised the government for seeking repeated extensions instead of mandated actions such as providing police clearance for construction-related traffic regulation.

Development VS political considerations

A key concern raised by the supreme court was the alleged politicisation of the Kolkata Metro project. The court stated that the development projects benefiting the general public should remain insulated from political narrative.

The bench also dismissed the argument that festivals or local priorities justified delays, asserting that essential transport infrastructure must be prioritised over non-critical considerations. It reiterated that the government is “duty-bound” to facilitate such projects without delay.

The Supreme Court ultimately directed that the Calcutta High Court continue monitoring the project to ensure time-bound completion. The ruling reinforces judicial oversight in large-scale infrastructure projects and underscores the importance of coordination between state authorities and executing agencies for efficient urban transit development.