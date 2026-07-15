India’s residential real estate market is showing signs of a structural shift, with premium housing gaining a larger share of sales even as overall demand moderates. Knight Frank India data shows that 1,71,471 homes were sold across eight major cities in the first half of 2026, up marginally from the year-ago period. Homes priced above Rs 1 crore accounted for 54% of sales, compared with 49% a year earlier.

The trend comes as India prepares for a significant increase in urbanisation. The World Bank estimates that the country’s urban population could nearly double from 480 million in 2020 to 951 million by 2050. More than 144 million additional urban dwelling units will be required between 2022 and 2070, while urban infrastructure needs could reach $2.4 trillion by 2050.

Experts noted that Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are expected to remain central to this growth. The region is undergoing significant infrastructure expansion, with investments planned across metro rail, suburban rail and road networks.

Against this backdrop, Vietnam-based Vingroup is exploring a major investment programme in Maharashtra. In April 2026, the company signed an MoU with the Maharashtra government and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to explore investments of around $6.5 billion across integrated townships, electric mobility, renewable energy and social infrastructure.

The proposed plans include an integrated township spread across around 1,000 hectares and the deployment of approximately 60,000 electric vehicles in Maharashtra. The agreement also covers renewable energy, education, healthcare and other social infrastructure.

Vinhomes, Vingroup’s real estate arm, has experience developing large residential communities in Vietnam that combine housing with retail, education, healthcare and recreational facilities.

Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of Vingroup Asia, described the Maharashtra initiative as part of the group’s “consistent, long-term strategy in India”.

Knight Frank India Chairman and Managing Director Shishir Baijal has said that “housing demand continues to be supported by rising incomes and stronger demand for middle-income and premium homes”.