The government has decided to compensate highway developers for the high costs of fuel and lubricants resulting from the West Asia war to ensure the uninterrupted construction and maintenance of highway projects.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Friday came out with a formula to factor in the increased cost of bulk diesel, oil and lubricants used during construction and maintenance.

The circular applies to works executed between May 1 and June 30, 2026, though the ministry said it may be extended depending on how the global situation evolves.

Before the war started on February 28, industrial diesel prices were around Rs 87.67 per litre. However, as the war progressed, the oil marketing companies increased prices by Rs 22 per litre to Rs 109.59 a litre on March 20. At present, industrial diesel costs anywhere between Rs 134.5 a litre to Rs 148.5 a litre depending on the state where it is bought.

The relief announced by MoRTH covers all modes of highway construction – Engineering Procurement Construction, Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), under construction Build Operate Transfer (BOT), item rate contracts, performance based maintenance contracts (PBMC) and short-term maintenance contracts (STMC).

In the formula, the difference between the official average bulk price of diesel at the nearest refinery of IOC for the month and the price at the time of the contract would be taken into account to determine the construction cost. The reference price would be the price at the nearest Indian Oil Corporation refinery.

For HAM, STMC and contracts without a price escalation clause, the ministry will assume 10% of the work value as fuel and lubricant component for calculating compensation.

BOT concessionaires will get the flexibility to choose either the new price adjustment mechanism or invoke the Force Majeure provisions available under their concession agreements.

Force Majeure provisions temporarily excuse both the private developer (concessionaire) and the government agency from performance liabilities when uncontrollable, unforeseeable events. Despite invoking this clause the maintenance of tolled road stretches must continue to ensure traffic safety, the ministry had said through an earlier circular..

Contractors will receive reimbursement only after producing original invoices for bulk diesel purchased from the nearest Central Public Sector refinery undertaking (CPSU), preventing misuse.

Earlier the ministry had come up with a one-time price adjustment mechanism to compensate contractors for the sharp increase in bitumen prices, acknowledging that existing contract provisions were insufficient under current market conditions.

The relief was provided as the bulk prices of bitumen used in road construction jumped from to over Rs 82,100 per tonne by mid-April from about Rs 48,900 per tonne in early February —an increase of nearly 68% in just over two months.

The ministry had also moved to monthly payments for work executed from quarterly earlier.