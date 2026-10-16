National highway construction fell 18.6% year-on-year to 2,369 km in the first half of 2026-27, reflecting the impact of subdued project awards in the past two years. However, fresh awards gathered pace, rising 62.9% to 2,236 km during April-September, according to government data.

The recovery in awards comes as the government accelerates Cabinet approvals for key highway stretches. This may impart momentum to construction activity in the second half of the year, and beyond.

Between June 2024 and April 2026, the Cabinet approved 30 highway projects involving an investment of Rs 2.54 lakh crore. In FY27 so far, eight projects entailing an estimated investment of Rs 63,810 crore have been approved.

The construction slowdown is partly attributable to lower award activity over the past two years. The government has tightened its approach to project execution, insisting that land acquisition and other clearances be secured before contracts are awarded to minimise delays during construction. While this is intended to improve implementation, it has also constrained the pipeline of projects moving into the construction stage.

For 2026-27, the government has set a highway construction target of 10,000 km, up from 9,360 km achieved in the previous financial year. The pace of construction will need to improve in the second half to meet the target.

Capital expenditure by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) was down 5.8% year-on-year to Rs 1.58 lakh crore during the first two months of the financial year, according to the infrastructure sector performance-monitoring dashboard of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The ministry has a capital expenditure target of Rs 2.94 lakh crore for FY27, compared with expenditure of Rs 2.90 lakh crore in FY26.

Meanwhile, highway projects awarded under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) and Build-Operate-Transfer (BoT) modes totalled 502 km in April-September, up 14.5% from 436 km in the corresponding period last year.

Electronic toll collections continued to grow, indicating sustained traffic and revenue generation across the highway network. Collections rose 11.7% year-on-year to Rs 36,994 crore in the first half of FY27.

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The divergence between falling construction and rising awards highlights the challenge facing the highway sector: converting the recent recovery in project approvals and awards into faster on-ground execution to achieve the annual construction target.