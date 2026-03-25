The Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) has proposed building 18 metro stations along the Gurugram-Faridabad Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor. This plan is based on a shared infrastructure model, where metro services will operate alongside semi high-speed regional trains on the same alignment.

This integrated approach reflects a shift towards multimodal transport planning in the National Capital Region (NCR), where infrastructure is designed for both regional and intra-city mobility. This model is already applied on the Delhi-Meerut RRTS line where a Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat trains utilise the same infrastructure to some extent.

RRTS Corridor Layout and Project Implementation Timeline

Out of the total 18 stations, eight are planned in Gurugram and ten in Faridabad. The corridor forms part of the larger Gurugram-Faridabad-Greater Noida RRTS network, spanning a total length of approximately 64 km, of which nearly 52 km falls within Haryana.

The Gurugram stretch runs approximately 14.5 km from IFFCO Chowk to Gwal Pahari. Instead of building a separate metro line, authorities aim to utilise the RRTS corridor to reduce land acquisition requirements and the overall project cost, estimated at around ₹15,000 crore. Work on the corridor is expected to begin in December 2026.

Gurugram-Faridabad Connectivity

The Gurugram-Faridabad RRTS corridor is designed to connect with DMRC‘s Yellow Line at Millennium City Centre, Rapid Metro at Sector 61 which may require an extension of around 1 km and the proposed metro corridor from Sector 56 to Pachgaon. It will also link with the Delhi-Gurugram-Bawal RRTS corridor at IFFCO Chowk, though Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh has raised concerns about congestion at the location.

Namo Bharat trains on this corridor are planned to run at speeds between 160 and 180 km/h, with noise barriers proposed along populated stretches to address sound pollution concerns. The project is expected to significantly reduce travel time across the NCR and ease congestion on arterial roads.

Overall, the Gurugram-Faridabad corridor represents a scalable model for integrated transit development, combining speed, efficiency and cost optimisation in a high-demand urban region.