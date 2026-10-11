The government has extended till December 31 the cost escalation compensation mechanisms for highway contractors hit by high prices of bulk diesel and bitumen, as the impact of the West Asia conflict continues to weigh on construction and maintenance costs.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has extended the existing relief measures for bulk petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL), particularly diesel and bitumen, through two circulars. The ministry said bulk diesel rates continued to remain elevated relative to retail prices, while bitumen prices were still in a higher range.

Bulk diesel prices that were at around Rs 87.67 a litre before the onset of West Asia war on March 1 are currently ruling at Rs 153.57 a litre. Bitumen prices that were Rs 48,900 per tonne in early February are now ruling at Rs 84,120 per tonne.

The extensions are aimed at preventing cost pressures from disrupting construction and maintenance of national highway projects, particularly those awarded before the sharp increase in input prices.

The bitumen compensation mechanism will cover work executed between April 1 and December 31, 2026. POL price adjustment mechanism was announced in June for works executed between May 1 and June 30. It was later extended to September 30. Now, it will also apply to work done between October 1, 2025, and December 31, 2026.

Both measures are restricted to projects for which the bid due date was before April 1, 2026.

The latest circulars retain the existing mechanisms rather than announcing a new compensation formula.

The fuel adjustment mechanism was introduced to mitigate the impact of higher prices of bulk diesel, oil and lubricants on highway construction and maintenance under the prevailing global conditions. Bulk diesel is particularly important for construction equipment, machinery and other operations at project sites.

The bitumen mechanism, meanwhile, addresses the sharp increase in the cost of a key road-building material.

The ministry had earlier acknowledged that existing contract provisions were insufficient to deal with the exceptional increase in bitumen prices, prompting it to introduce a separate compensation mechanism, including for contracts without a price escalation clause.

The relief measures cover eligible highway projects implemented under different contractual arrangements, including engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), hybrid annuity model (HAM) and performance-based maintenance contracts, subject to conditions laid down in the ministry’s earlier circulars.

The ministry had also moved to monthly payments for eligible work, replacing the earlier quarterly payment cycle, to help contractors manage the pressure on working capital.