DP World has launched a dedicated export rail freight service for Ocean Network Express (ONE), linking exporters in the National Capital Region (NCR) directly to Mundra Port.

Operating on the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), the twice-weekly service offers scheduled departures with a capacity of up to 180 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) per run. It connects ONE’s shipments to Mundra through DP World’s inland container depots at Panipat, Pali, and Modinagar, with rail departures timed to align with ocean vessel schedules at the port.

Hemant Kumar Ruia, Country Manager, Subcontinent (India), DP World, said, “Reliable and efficient connectivity is fundamental to strengthening India’s trade competitiveness and unlocking new opportunities for growth. As a key manufacturing and export hub for automotive, auto components, industrial goods, FMCG and textiles, the NCR region requires seamless access to global markets. “

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Cochin to Colombo connectivity

In a separate move to boost maritime connectivity between India and Sri Lanka, DP World has introduced a second weekly feeder service linking Cochin and Colombo.

Operated by Bengal Tiger Line (BTL) under the SIS service, the sailing runs on the Mangalore–Cochin–Colombo–Mangalore rotation and calls at DP World’s International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT) in Cochin, enabling two-way cargo movement between Mangalore and Cochin. The inaugural vessel, MV TC Symphony, berthed at DP World Cochin with a capacity of roughly 1,000 TEUs.

The additional service further strengthens DP World Cochin’s position as a gateway for Southern India’s trade, offering customers more sailing options and supporting connectivity to international markets through Colombo.

DP World has also developed Kerala’s first Free Trade Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) at Cochin; the only facility of its kind in India co-located within a major port. Together with DP World Cochin, the FTWZ facility strengthens DP World’s end to end logistics proposition in the region, enhancing connectivity and supply chain resilience for businesses.