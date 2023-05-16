DMRC: Delhi Metro coaches to be patrolled by cops after row over viral videos



Officials from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have announced plans to enhance security measures at stations and inside trains following a series of controversial viral videos involving passengers, according to reports.

In one recent video that circulated on social media, a couple was seen kissing while seated on the floor of a metro coach.

The DMRC issued an appeal to commuters, urging them to refrain from engaging in such inappropriate behavior.

“In the light of recent videos, the metro is looking to improve security and surveillance by implementing several measures,” a senior official said.

The DMRC has written to the Delhi Police, requesting increased patrols at stations and inside metro coaches to address these incidents. The authorities aim to bolster security and surveillance by implementing various measures, including the presence of uniformed police personnel and plain-clothed DMRC staff patrolling trains.

While CCTV cameras are already installed in coaches across all lines except for some older trains on line one, efforts are underway to install cameras in those coaches as part of ongoing refurbishment activities.

The cameras will also be placed at metro stations to monitor and deter objectionable activities, ensuring the safety and convenience of passengers, particularly women.

The video depicting the couple kissing sparked outrage among social media users, who called for action from the DMRC. The corporation has encouraged commuters to promptly report any such incidents to the nearest metro staff or Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel for appropriate action.

The CISF is responsible for safeguarding the Delhi Metro premises and responding to incidents within coaches, while the Delhi Metro Rail Police is also present to address any untoward incidents.

Previously, the DMRC had utilized its social media platforms to request passengers not to film videos or create reels that cause inconvenience to fellow riders. The DMRC also maintains a flying squad that operates daily to ensure the safety and security of passengers.