The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has renamed the Delhi Metro’s Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 station as Shree Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar, following approval from the State Names Authority (SNA) Committee, Indian Express reported.

A senior DMRC official confirmed the change to IE, stating that the East Delhi station, located on the Pink Line’s Shiv Vihar-Majlis Park corridor, has been officially rechristened as per the committee’s decision.

Newly named metro station

The station serves commuters travelling between key stretches of the busy Pink Line network. The newly named Shree Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar station has two platforms. Platform 1 caters to trains heading towards Shiv Vihar and Maujpur-Babarpur, while Platform 2 serves services bound for Majlis Park.

The station is equipped with four lifts and three escalators, along with passenger amenities such as a first-aid room, toilets and a token vending machine.

Broader push to upgrade metro infra and network

The renaming comes amid a broader push to upgrade infrastructure and environmental measures across the metro network. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently announced that anti-pollution systems have now been installed at all 143 elevated metro stations in the national capital.

According to official data, the DMRC has deployed 131 mist spray systems and 12 anti-smog guns across its network. The installations cover 89 on-road and 54 off-road elevated stations. Anti-smog guns have been placed at locations where technical constraints prevented the use of mist spray systems.

The rollout gathered pace in January, with coverage expanding from 43 stations at the start of the month to full network coverage by January 30.

Officials said the twin initiatives — station upgrades and environmental controls — are part of ongoing efforts to improve commuter experience while also addressing Delhi’s persistent air pollution concerns.