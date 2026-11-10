Namo Yamuna River Safari will give an opportunity to be closer to the sacred Yamuna river, said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the launch ceremony of Delhi’s first cruise service. The eco-friendly tourism initiative offers a 6-km round-trip cruise experience between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, inaugurated the cruise service at Sonia Vihar. Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra and Deputy Chief Minister Parvesh Verma were among those who attended the event.

“This initiative is about much more than just a cruise, a safari, or a boat ride; it is a reflection of our deep-rooted faith, love, and devotion toward ‘Maa Yamuna’,” she said.

The site will feature a spectacular light and sound show, recreational activities and amenities for both children and adults.

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“This is a brand-new experience for the residents of Delhi, the kind of experience for which people previously had to travel to other cities and rivers. With a spectacular light and sound show, engaging recreational activities, and a wide range of amenities for both children and adults, this site has become a truly significant destination,” Gupta said, according to PTI.

Parvesh Verma rides jet ski on Yamuna

Parvesh Verma rode a jet ski on the Yamuna at the launch of the city’s first cruise service. Verma, who is Deputy Chief Minister, could be seen steering the jet ski from left and right while riding with a guide.

He later said that the BJP government has taken significant steps for rejuvenation work across the Yamuna’s 52-km stretch through Delhi over the past 18 months.

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“Our priority from day one has been to clean Maa Yamuna and develop a beautiful riverfront for Delhi, just like the Sabarmati riverfront (in Ahmedabad). I believe that a riverfront can become a reality only when the river is clean.

आज माँ यमुना की लहरों के बीच जेट स्की का आनंद लिया। माँ यमुना की गोद में यह अनुभव सचमुच यादगार रहा। pic.twitter.com/bUUZPQWiuI — Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh) November 10, 2026

“In the next phase, we will focus on the stretch from Wazirabad to Kalindi Kunj, which will take another two to two-and-a-half years,” Verma said.

Earlier, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, inaugurated the cruise service at Sonia Vihar.

Cruise to cover 5 kms, ticket priced at Rs 500 per person

The cruise will cover around 4-5 km, with each ride lasting about 40 minutes. The ticket has been priced at Rs 500 per person.

“People of Delhi should be proud of Yamuna, which should be a tourist spot. The double engine government is working towards reducing pollution in the river, and all the departments are working together.

“We are working to reduce the sewage treatment gap in the city, and tenders for new sewage treatment plants have been issued,” Varma said in a statement.

Verma added that the Delhi Jal Board is working to increase the sewage treatment capacity of the city so that untreated waste does not enter the river.

The Delhi government launched the recreational cruise service to promote river-based tourism along the Yamuna stretch upstream of the Wazirabad barrage.

Each ride will accommodate a maximum of 30 passengers, and tickets will be available online through the Delhi Tourism website.

The air-conditioned boats are equipped with inboard bio-toilets with zero discharge, an announcement system and safety jackets, officials said.