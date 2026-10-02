The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has shut entry and exit gates at 11 stations on Friday on the directions of Delhi Police. Interchange facilities will continue to operate at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, INA, New Delhi and Central Secretariat so that passengers can still change lines. The decision comes ahead of a protest scheduled for 11 am at Jantar Mantar by opposition parties and student organisations.

Which Delhi Metro entry, exit points are restricted today?

In a post on X, DMRC listed the stations where entry and exit have been restricted until further notice: Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg and New Delhi. The closures are linked to the protests today demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Traffic restrictions near Jantar Mantar

Traffic will be diverted and regulated in several parts of Central Delhi, including the areas around Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, GPO, Tolstoy Marg, Jantar Mantar Road, Parliament Street and nearby stretches. According to the advisory:

– Vehicles travelling from Connaught Place towards Patel Chowk will be guided onto alternative routes as directed by on-duty traffic personnel.

– Movement from Patel Chowk towards the GPO will be controlled or redirected at suitable points.

– On Tolstoy Marg, traffic will either be regulated or diverted, and drivers are advised to avoid the road if possible.

– Jantar Mantar Road will see restricted or diverted traffic, with motorists urged to take other routes.

– Along Parliament Street and the adjoining roads, movement may be regulated, with barricades and diversions introduced where necessary.

Motorists in Delhi have been requested to obey diversion signs and follow instructions from Delhi Traffic Police officers stationed in the area.

Delhi Police strengthens security measures

Multiple parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, Left organisations and the Youth Congress, have called for demonstrations at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on October 2, including student unions. Anticipating these assemblies, Delhi Police has strengthened security measures throughout the New Delhi district.

Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) across the New Delhi district. The order bans public assemblies or demonstrations of five or more people, processions, picketing and dharnas without prior written permission. It also forbids slogan-shouting, speeches and the carrying of banners, placards, sticks or weapons.

A senior police officer told PTI that the measures were taken to maintain public order, ensure safety and keep traffic moving smoothly. With an estimated 3,000 to 4,000 people expected to gather, Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces personnel have been deployed at Jantar Mantar and other sensitive points.

Multi-layer barricades have been put up to prevent any unauthorised assembly. Commuters have been advised to check official updates before travelling and to use alternative routes or stations where possible. Extra forces have been stationed in areas frequented by VVIPs, and paramilitary units are operating jointly with local police. Surveillance and deployment have also been increased along the capital’s borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.