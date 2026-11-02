By Bhavik Vora

As the national highway network is developed and upgraded, focus on quality becomes as important as the pace of construction. This requires quality to be embedded across the infrastructure lifecycle—from design and material selection to construction, independent verification and maintenance, writes Bhavik Vora

What is the role of NHAI’s Quality Assurance Manual?

THE TRUE VALUE of a highway lies not only in its timely completion, but also in its safety, durability and ability to deliver reliable service throughout its intended life. The National Highway Authority of India’s (NHAI) Quality Assurance Manual (QAM), together with applicable Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) specifications, Indian Roads Congress (IRC) standards and project-specific contractual requirements, provides the foundation for this.

The QAM establishes a structured framework for quality assurance in highway projects, defining the procedures, responsibilities, documentation and acceptance criteria that guide the delivery of construction works. The framework is implemented through defined responsibilities for contractors, developers, independent engineers, supervising consultants and authority. The effectiveness of this framework ultimately depends on its integration into everyday project decisions. Quality should be considered at the planning stage, monitored throughout construction and verified before work is accepted, rather than treated as a final-stage compliance exercise.

How does the quality-assurance framework work?

THE FRAMEWORK PROVIDES the structure through which construction quality is planned, monitored, tested and documented. Project-specific quality plans translate applicable requirements into quality plans and defined responsibilities, approval and testing of construction materials, inspection and testing at different stages of construction, recording and documentation of test results, identi-fication and rectification of work that does not meet the prescribed quality standards, and supervision or independent verification.

Individual test results provide an important control but need to form part of a wider process covering material approvals, supervision, documentation and corrective action. Depending on the construction type and activity, applicable MoRTH and IRC specifications prescribe tests covering soil, aggregates, bitumen, concrete and other materials, together with workmanship and completed pavement layers.

Why is multi-tier quality control key?

HIGHWAY CONSTRUCTION INVOLVES large sites, multiple material sources, contractors, subcontractors and labora-tories, with work progressing simultan-eously across locations. Multiple levels of review can provide complementary checks through contractor quality controls, contractual supervision and NHAI monitoring. Quality control esta-blishes whether specific materials, tests or work meet applicable requirements; quality assurance considers whether the wider processes, people and oversight can consistently deliver compliant work and address deviations. Independent verification can add further assurance where specialist assessment is required.

Can tech improve quality assurance?

DIGITAL INSPECTION AND test records, GIS and geotagging can improve trace-ability and help identify repeated devia-tions or areas requiring greater scrutiny. NHAI’s October 2026 initiative for special quality inspections of 17 under-construction highway projects with tender discounts exceeding 15% is an example of targeted monitoring. The selected projects are being examined against approved drawings, technical specifications, contractual conditions and project-specific quality plans, with follow-up inspections to assess compliance and corrective action. Such risk-based scrutiny can complement routine supervision. However, digital monitoring is only as useful as the information captured at project sites; sound engineering, credible testing and effective supervision remain essential.

Why does quality matter for traffic growth & asset longevity?

BETTER QUALITY HIGHWAY can support efficient tolling operations via smoother / higher traffic movement by reducing avoidable stopping and delay, faster vehicle turnaround times, etc. Increase in toll revenue also helps in reducing tolls over the period; especially closer to the end of concession periods where road developers have already collected their estimated revenue earlier than planned and reduce the need of extensions in concession periods due to lack of traffic. The assets must therefore be designed and maintained for actual operating conditions. Drainage, weather exposure and water ingress are equally important, while lower initial construction cost may not represent better value if it leads to more frequent repairs or earlier rehabilitation.

What needs to happen next?

THE PRIORITY IS to improve consistency of application and connect construction quality more closely with subsequent asset performance. Five areas merit attention: more risk-based oversight, stronger digital traceability, continued capability development, linking construction quality to subsequent asset performance, and reduction in tolling / concession periods.

The writer is partner, and transportation & logistics industry leader, Grant Thornton Bharat