In view of the TATA IPL T-20 match scheduled to be held in Bangalore on 28 March 2026, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) has extended its metro services till 2 AM. On the day of the match, the last train service from all the terminal stations is extended from 11:00 PM up to 2:00 AM. BMRCL will also embed a QR-code in the match ticket through which people can seamlessly commute on the match day.

Bengaluru Metro revised metro schedule: Check last train timing, routes

The last trains from Whitefield (Kadugodi) will depart at 12:30 AM, while Challaghatta services are scheduled at 12:45 AM. Silk Institute and Madavara will also see their last departures at 12:45 AM. Bommasandra services will run till 1:00 AM, and RV Road will have the final departure at 2:00 AM.

Additionally, the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic) interchange will operate trains in all four directions at 1:30 AM, ensuring network-wide connectivity.

QR code ticketing to enable seamless metro rides in Bengaluru on Match Day

To streamline connectivity, BMRCL has also integrated metro access with match tickets. People will receive QR codes either printed on physical tickets or embedded in digital tickets which will enable two way metro travel on match day.

Stations with additional Parking Arrangements on Match Day | Check Stations List Here

BMRCL has also made special parking arrangements at various metro stations on match day. People can park their two-wheeler at a flat rate of Rs. 30 and car at Rs. 60. BMRCL has advised people to park their vehicles on respective stations and travel through the metro to Cubbon Park or MG Road metro stations which are the nearest metro stations to the stadium.

Find Your Nearest Metro Station Based on Your Route

BMRCL has advised passengers to use the particular metro stations as per their entry /exit gates at the stadium. If the passenger is travelling from Cubbon Road then they are advised to use Cubbon Park Metro Station for stadium entry gate and if you are traveling from Link Road then you are advised to use Mahatma Gandhi Road Metro Station for stadium entry gates.