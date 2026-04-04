To help cricket fans return home safely after attending the TATA IPL T-20 match in Bengaluru, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has extended its services till 2 AM on 5 April 2026 (Sunday). BMRCL has also announced several special arrangements including, QR‑code enabled travel, and expanded parking to make match‑day travel easier, safer, and more convenient for passengers. These measures aim to reduce traffic congestion around the stadium and in the city’s central business areas by encouraging the use of public transport.

The Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is going to take place in Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM.

Bengaluru Metro: revised IPL schedule & last train timings

On match day, BMRCL extended metro services until 2:00 AM. The final train departures from terminal stations are scheduled as follows:

Whitefield (Kadugodi) at 12:30 AM and Challaghatta at 12:45 AM

Silk Institute and Madavara at 12:45 AM

Bommasandra at 12:30 AM and RV Road at 2:00 AM

Additionally, the last train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic) towards all four directions will depart at 1:30 AM on the match day.

Seamless travel with QR-enabled tickets for Cricket fans

To further enhance commuter convenience and make the journey easier for them , BMRCL has integrated QR codes for two-way metro travel directly into digital IPL match tickets. This initiative aims to reduce waiting times and encourage the use of public transport among spectators.

Designated stations and parking facilities

To ensure a smooth commute for cricket fans, BMRCL has also made additional parking arrangements at several metro stations. BMRCL has advised spectators to park their vehicles at these designated stations. Spectators can park their two wheeler for a flat rate of ₹30 and car at ₹60. Find the list of stations below:

BMRCL has advised the fans to park their vehicles at these stations and take the metro to Cubbon Park or to MG Road metro stations, which are within walking distance of the stadium.Through these initiatives, BMRCL aims to alleviate traffic congestion near the stadium and ensure a seamless travel experience for passengers.