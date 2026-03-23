The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is moving decisively toward the long-anticipated launch of the Pink Line on Namma Metro, as it prepares to commence mandatory safety and performance trials conducted by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO). The 7.5 km elevated stretch is targeted for partial commissioning by mid-2026, while the complete corridor, including technically complex underground sections, is scheduled to be fully operational by December 2026.

The trials will be carried out on the 7.53 km elevated section connecting Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere, which signals a crucial milestone in the project’s progress.

RDSO trials are a regulatory requirement for all new metro systems across India. These rigorous tests are designed to validate critical operational parameters, including rolling stock behaviour, track integrity, signalling integration, braking performance, and oscillation characteristics under simulated real-world operating conditions. The inspection process typically spans approximately two weeks and serves as a prerequisite before BMRCL can seek final safety clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS).



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About the pink line of Bangalore Metro

The Pink Line, officially designated as Reach 6, forms an integral part of Bangalore Metro’s ambitious Phase 2 expansion. The full corridor stretches 21.25 km between Kalena Agrahara and Nagawara, incorporating both elevated and underground sections to navigate the city’s dense urban landscape. The line is strategically planned to connect key residential neighbourhoods, educational institutions, and bustling commercial zones. Once operational, it will ease traffic congestion along one of Bangalore’s most heavily commuted corridors.

Trial process and next steps

During the trials, engineers will rigorously validate multiple technical parameters, including traction performance, braking efficiency, dynamic stability across varying speeds, and interoperability with signalling and telecommunication systems. These evaluations ensure system reliability under peak load conditions and full compliance with national safety standards.

Upon successful completion of trials and receipt of necessary certifications, phased passenger operations will commence. The Pink Line is widely expected to substantially enhance Namma Metro’s overall network capacity, offering commuters a faster, safer, and more sustainable alternative to road travel across Bengaluru.