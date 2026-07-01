With the West Asia crisis hitting the construction industry hard owing to unavaibility of raw materials and prices of commercial and residential properties shooting up, Ahmedabad has become the first city, under the banner of an association of developers in India to announce a hike in property prices starting this month. State capital Gandhinagar has also followed suit and imposed a hike starting today.

Ankur Desai, honorary secretary of CREDAI, Ahmedabad told FE that Ahmedabad Builders’ Association too has announced a price hike. Seeing what response Ahmedabad gets,the price hike is expected to be imposed in other cities across Gujarat too in the coming weeks. “Vadodara is on the verge of implementing a hike,” he said, adding that developers from across the state are approching the association for advice. “We are advising them to analyse their inventory and various costs before taking a decision,” Desai said. Paresh Gajera, president of Rajkot Builders Association, said at individual level, developers have hiked the prices of properties from today. He said the Association would convene a meeting in a week’s time to decide on a joint decision to hike property prices.

State-Wide Price Revisions

Rajesh Vaswani, chairman of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers of India (CREDAI), Ahmedabad chapter said that the hike in Ahmedabad is between 5% and 10% depending on the stage of construction of the project.

It may be recalled that the decision to increase prices was taken about a fortnight ago following a meeting of more than 400 developers under the banner of CREDAI, Ahmedabad. Therer are an estimated 2,000 developers in Ahmedabad with 1,400 registered with CREDAI.

Interestingly, though the issue of hiking realty prices was also taken up earlier in the national chapter of CREDAI sources said a consensus could not be reached to impose the price hike at the national level. Instead, developers in other cities of India are increasing property rates at individual levels. “Margins are not high in Ahmedabad. We felt the pinch and hence decided to bite the bullet,” Vaswani pointed out. The effect will be felt on ready-to-move properties, under-construction properties and properties that will come up in the future. All segments of buyers will be affected.

Industry experts said that Ahmedabad also has super premium luxury properties priced at upwards of Rs 25 crore. Prices for a 3BHK flat can range from Rs 65 lakh depending on the square footage, location in the city and the amenities available in the scheme. Industry sources said that there is an inventory of around 15,000 ready-to-move-in units, the majority of which are in Ahmedabad.

Supply Chain Disruptions

CREDAI had been contemplating going in for a price revision over the past couple of months but it decided to hold on till June 30 for the benefit of home and commercial property buyers. The conflict in the Middle East has disrupted supply chains for essential construction materials, resulting in unprecedented price increases and put substantial pressure on the real estate industry, Vaswani pointed out. Prices of several key construction materials have increased by approximately 30% to 50%.

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Pavan Bakeri, MD of Bakeri Group, one of the oldest real estate firms in Ahmedabad, told FE that prices of raw materials have shot up and the supply chain has been badly affected. According to him, certain materials are available in limited quantity, and to make matters worse, labour is also not returning from their native places due to the shortage of LPG.

The non-availability of materials and the labour shortage have resulted in delays of several projects. CREDAI has requested relief for the sector and made representations to the government and Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA) authorities seeking extension of timelines for the completion of the projects.

“Even with the recent reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, it will take at least 9 to 12 months for the supply chains to restore,” Desai said. He said though the input costs have increased much more than the price rise they are affecting, the association does not want to burden the buyers at one go. He, however, specified that they are reviewing the market, and if necessary, then the prices will be raised once again.