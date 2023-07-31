Zojila tunnel completion deadline extended to 2030! What is causing the delay? Know location, significance & challenges

Officials have announced that the completion deadline for the Zojila tunnel, a crucial project to establish all-weather connectivity between the Kashmir valley and the Ladakh region, has been pushed to December 2030 due to the difficult terrain and challenging weather conditions.

This tunnel is considered the longest of its kind in Asia and at the highest altitude. It will significantly reduce the time to cross the Zojila pass from four hours to just 15 minutes!

What is hampering the progress?

Currently, approximately 40 percent of the 13-km-long tunnel’s construction is complete, but progress has been hampered by the region’s avalanche-prone area and adverse weather conditions, leading to multiple work stoppages.

Captain IK Singh of the Border Roads Organisation stated that the original completion target of December 2026 has been revised to December 2030 to account for these challenges.

How important is the Zojila tunnel?

The strategic importance of the tunnel project lies in the fact that the Zojila Pass, located at an elevation of 11,578 feet on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National Highway, becomes impassable during the winter months due to heavy snowfall.

This isolation cuts off the Ladakh region from Kashmir. This new tunnel will provide an alternative route, ensuring all-weather connectivity and addressing the hindrance caused by winter closures.

Location and Construction status

The single-tube Zojila tunnel stretches from Baltal in the Ganderbal district of central Kashmir to Minimarg in Drass town, Kargil district of Ladakh, with an approach road of 18 km. The total length of the project, including the approach road, is 31 km.

The construction manager of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited, Imtiaz Ahmed, explained that the tunnel is being built using the new Austrian tunnelling method. This technique, widely used in Europe and North America, promises high-quality and rapid construction while minimizing the risk of accidents.

Currently, 6 km of the 13-km stretch has been cut, with work progressing at a swift pace on both ends. The region faces significant snowfall, causing closures for over four months during winter, creating difficulties for locals, tourists, and military movements. Once operational, the tunnel will alleviate these challenges and ensure smoother travel even during harsh weather conditions.

The Zojila tunnel project received its foundation stone in 2018, with the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approving its construction, operation, and maintenance at an estimated cost of Rs 6,800 crore.

(With PTI inputs)