India is witnessing a major expansion of tunnel infrastructure across roads and railways, with projects coming up in the Himalayas, the Northeast and major urban centres.

From high-altitude road tunnels to underwater rail tunnels, these projects are being built to improve connectivity across difficult terrain and reduce travel distances.

Several major projects have also recorded construction milestones in 2026, including breakthroughs, tunnel boring machine launches, and new project approvals. Here are some of the major tunnel projects currently under construction or in the development stage across India.

1. Zojila Tunnel: A major project connecting Kashmir and Ladakh

The Zojila Tunnel is being built between Baltal in Jammu and Kashmir and Minamarg in Ladakh on National Highway-1. The project is being constructed in a high-altitude region that faces heavy snowfall, harsh weather, and complex geological conditions.

The key details of the Zojila Tunnel project are:

Feature Details Location Baltal, Jammu and Kashmir to Minamarg, Ladakh Main Tunnel 13.153 km (bi-directional) Approach Roads 17.030 km Total Project Length 30.18 km Project Cost Rs. 6,809 cr Tunnel Type Bi-directional tunnel

Latest update: Main tunnel breakthrough

Image Source: PIB Release

The main tunnel achieved a breakthrough on June 9, 2026, at the eastern portal in Minamarg, Kargil district.

The project also includes eight cut-and-cover sections, four bridges, 40 culverts, snow galleries, catch dams, and avalanche protection structures. The tunnel will have ventilation systems, automatic fire detection, CCTV surveillance, and pedestrian cross-passages.

ALSO READ Zojila Tunnel breakthrough: Travel time reduced from up to 90 minutes to 15 minutes

2. Brahmaputra Underwater Road-cum-Rail Tunnel — Assam

Assam is set to get India’s first underwater road-cum-rail tunnel and the second such tunnel in the world. The tunnel will come up under the Brahmaputra River as part of the 33.7-km Gohpur–Numaligarh corridor.

The tunnel will have two tubes, each with two road lanes. One tube will also include railway infrastructure.

The key details of the Brahmaputra Underwater Road-cum-Rail Tunnel project are:

Feature Details Project Name Brahmaputra Underwater Road-cum-Rail Tunnel Corridor Gohpur on NH-15 – Numaligarh on NH-715 Total Project Length 33.77 Km Twin Tube TBM Tunnel Length 15.79 Km (Railway in one tube) Total Civil Cost Rs.11,982 cr Total Capital Cost Rs.18,662 cr Major Roads Connected National Highways: NH-15 & NH-715

Route and connectivity

The road distance between Gohpur and Numaligarh is currently around 240 km, and the journey takes about six hours. The new corridor will provide a more direct route between the two locations.

The project will also connect with railway routes on both sides — the Rangia–Murkongselek section near Gohpur and the Furkating–Mariani loop line near Numaligarh.

The new corridor will improve the road and rail connectivity across Assam and other parts of the Northeast.

3. Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train underwater tunnel — Maharashtra

India’s first undersea rail tunnel is being built as part of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train project in Maharashtra.

The 7-km undersea section will pass beneath Thane Creek and will be part of a larger 21-km underground tunnel between BKC and Shilphata.

Latest update on construction

In July 2026, the second TBM began excavation from Sawli towards Vikhroli. The first TBM had already started excavation from Vikhroli towards BKC.

Image Source: NHSRCL

The tunnel will allow the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor to pass beneath Thane Creek and form a key underground section of the bullet train route.

4. Rishikesh–Karnaprayag Rail Project — Uttarakhand

The Rishikesh–Karnaprayag Rail Project is a 125-km railway line being built through the mountainous terrain of Uttarakhand.

The alignment passes through Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts, connecting Rishikesh with destinations including Devprayag and Karnaprayag. A large part of the alignment will pass through tunnels, making it one of the major tunnelling projects in the state.

The key details of the Rishikesh–Karnaprayag Rail project are:

Feature Details Project Name Rishikesh–Karnaprayag Railway Line Location Uttarakhand Rail Line Length 125 km Main-Line Tunnels 16 Main Tunnel Length 104 km Escape Tunnels 12 Escape Tunnel Length 98 km

The project includes 16 main-line tunnels and 12 escape tunnels. Eight additional access tunnels, known as adits, have also been completed. Together, these adits cover around 5 km and provide additional access points for construction.

Latest update

Image Source:Ministry of Railways

As of July 2026, around 101 km of the 104-km main-line tunnelling work and more than 95 km of the 98-km escape tunnels had been completed, according to the latest government update.

Once completed, the railway line will provide rail connectivity to Uttarakhand’s hill districts and destinations such as Devprayag and Karnaprayag.

5. Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Economic Corridor tunnel — Andhra Pradesh

Road travel between Bengaluru and Vijayawada is set to get a more direct route with a 3.68-km tunnel being built on the Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Economic Corridor. The tunnel will pass through a hilly and forested stretch in Andhra Pradesh, helping vehicles avoid the existing longer route.

The wider 343-km corridor is being developed as a six-lane, access-controlled greenfield highway connecting Bengaluru with Vijayawada.

Feature Details Corridor Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Economic Corridor Highway NH-544G Location Andhra Pradesh Tunnel Length 3.68 km Estimated Cost ₹1,092.18 crore Expected Completion Mid-2027

Latest update

Image Source: PIB Release

The 3.68-km tunnel achieved excavation breakthrough on September 4, 2026. The tunnel is being constructed under Package-9 of NH-544G, between Porumamilla in YSR Kadapa district and Sitaramapuram in SPSR Nellore district.

6. Dwarka Expressway–Vasant Kunj Tunnel — Delhi

A new underground road link is planned between Dwarka Expressway and Vasant Kunj in Delhi, aimed at providing a more direct route between the two areas.

The project includes a tunnel passing beneath the Southern Ridge and is part of a wider six-lane, access-controlled corridor. The key details of the tunnel are below.

Features Details Corridor Dwarka Expressway–Vasant Kunj Total Corridor Length 8.1 km Tunnel Length 3.14 km Project Cost Rs.6,969 cr Route Shiv Murti Interchange–Nelson Mandela Marg Road Type Six-lane, access-controlled Construction Model Hybrid Annuity Model

The corridor will connect the Shiv Murti Interchange on Dwarka Expressway with Nelson Mandela Marg in Vasant Kunj. A major portion of the alignment will run underground, including a section beneath the Southern Ridge.

The project is planned to provide a direct road connection between the Dwarka side of Delhi and Vasant Kunj, while reducing the need for vehicles to use longer surface routes.

Project status

The project received Union Cabinet approval in July 2026 and is being developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Construction is yet to begin, making it one of the upcoming tunnel projects in the Delhi-NCR region.

7. Shinkun La Tunnel — Himachal Pradesh-Ladakh

Shinkun La Tunnel, which is set to become the world’s highest tunnel upon completion, is being developed to provide all-weather connectivity to Ladakh.

Feature Details Tunnel Shinkun La Tunnel Location Himachal Pradesh–Ladakh Length 4.1 km Type Twin-tube road tunnel Road Nimu–Padum–Darcha Altitude Around 15,800 feet

The tunnel forms part of the wider Nimu–Padum–Darcha road, which provides an alternative road link towards Ladakh.

Why is the tunnel being built?

The Shinkun La Tunnel is being developed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). Once completed, it is expected to strengthen year-round road connectivity between the region and Ladakh, while reducing dependence on the high-altitude pass.