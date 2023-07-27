Yogi govt announces Agra Metro to become operational by Feb 2024, six months ahead of schedule – Details Inside

In good news for the residents of the Taj City, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday (July 26) announced that the Agra Metro will start operations by February 2024, which is six months ahead of the scheduled date in August 2024. CM Yogi Adityanath applauded the efforts of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation for this development.

UP CM arrived at Kheria Airport in the city and conducted a review meeting at the circuit house premises with the district officials. Thereafter, the Chief Minister inaugurated the high-speed train trial of the Agra Metro at Taj East Gate Station of Agra Metro Rail Project yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Yogi Adityanath said, “It is a moment of pride to share with you all that the high-speed trials of Agra Metro have commenced. Team Agra Metro has done a commendable job.”

Metro services operational in 5 UP cities

He also highlighted that the metro train services are operational for the common public in five cities of Uttar Pradesh — Lucknow, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida. Agra is slated to become the sixth metro city of the state by early next year.

UP CM also expressed his confidence in Agra metro and said it will give plenty of employment opportunities, enhance tourism and boost its image on the world map.

All you need to know about Agra Metro

There are two corridors for the Agra Metro Rail Project running a length of 29.4 km. The first corridor runs from Taj East Gate to Sikandra and it is 13.7 km long and has six elevated and seven underground stations.

The second corridor runs from Agra Cantt to Kalindi Vihar and is 15.7 km long. The entire corridor is elevated and includes 14 metro stations.

The goal of the state government is to bring a world-class metro service to Agra and provide the residents with modern and efficient transportation options.

All metro trains are equipped with a regenerative braking system, which will result in energy savings of up to 35 per cent. The trains are also equipped with carbon dioxide-based sensors that contribute to energy conservation.

The trains will be operated using the Automatic Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) mode, ensuring completely safe train operations.

‘World-class metro’ for people of Agra

MD Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) Sushil Kumar said, “UPMRC has always executed metro projects timely and ahead of schedule. This time as well we will achieve the same milestone, by delivering a world-class metro to the people of Agra ahead of the set timeline.”

“The low-speed trials of the metro were already being carried out in the Agra Metro Depot. Now, the high-speed trials will commence on the 3-km-long elevated viaduct comprising three elevated stations, which is a part of the 6-km-long priority stretch (on the first corridor) that runs from Taj East Gate Metro Station to Jama Masjid Metro Station,” he added.

(With inputs from news agencies)