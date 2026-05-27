The Maharashtra government is pushing to develop the Worli jetty as a hub for water transport, emergency medical services, and tourism. This is the latest push in Mumbai’s long-pending effort to make better use of its coastline. Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane announced the development on Monday.

Temporary jetties, permanent ambitions

The jetty in question was not originally built for public use. It was one of two temporary jetties constructed alongside the Mumbai Coastal Road project, one near Amarsons Garden Interchange and another near the Worli Dairy area, used to ferry construction material during the project’s execution. With the Coastal Road nearing completion, the government is now looking at whether these structures can serve a permanent public purpose.

A structural audit commissioned by the MMB and conducted by IIT Bombay found that the Amarsons jetty is unfit for passenger traffic. The Worli Dairy jetty, however, can be made serviceable for maritime transport and emergency medical services with structural modifications, according to the audit, as per a PTI report.

Worli Dairy Jetty gets structural clearance for public use

The jetty was not originally built for commuters. It was one of two temporary structures constructed alongside the Mumbai Coastal Road project, one near Amarsons Garden Interchange and another near the Worli Dairy, to ferry construction material during the project’s execution. With the Coastal Road now nearing completion, the government is assessing whether these structures can serve a permanent public purpose.

A structural audit commissioned by the MMB and conducted by IIT Bombay found that the Amarsons jetty is unfit for passenger traffic. The Worli Dairy jetty, however, can be made serviceable with structural modifications, the audit found. The structure sits approximately 120 metres into the sea, directly opposite the Worli Dairy, with a platform spanning around 750 square metres. Built in RCC, it has so far been used by the coastal police for surveillance.

The process to appoint a Project Management Consultant, who will prepare the pre-feasibility report, detailed project report, and obtain environmental clearances, is in its final stage, Rane said.

Mumbai Water Transport: Worli Jetty to host ferry services and water ambulances

If developed as planned, the jetty will function as a key node in Mumbai’s water transport network, supporting both public ferry services and water ambulances. “The development of the Worli jetty will not be limited to transport alone but will also strengthen emergency services, tourism and coastal connectivity,” Rane said. The project is part of a broader government push for multimodal transportation across the city.

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Helipad at Worli Jetty: Bids invited under Public-Private Partnership

Expressions of interest have also been invited from private organisations to build a helipad at the site under a public-private partnership model.

The helipad proposal has been in the works for some time. According to a previously reported Indian Express report, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had earlier directed civic officials to explore the possibility of developing a helipad at the site. Following that, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had appointed Pawan Hans as a consultant to conduct feasibility studies for Rs 5 lakh. Pawan Hans has since submitted a report approving the plan, the IE report stated.

Worli coastal development to boost Mumbai’s tourism and VIP connectivity

Beyond emergency services and daily commuting, the helipad and jetty are intended to serve VIP movement and attract tourists to Mumbai’s waterfront.

This development is also an attempt to open up the city’s coastline for economic and civic use for both the residents of the city and the visitors.