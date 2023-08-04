scorecardresearch
Women’s power! On inauguration day, women drivers performed operation, a valuable contribution to daily metro service: Pune Metro

Written by Anurag Kumar
Pune Metro
Highlighting women’s power, the newly inaugurated Pune Metro Rail informed that on the inauguration day of the second phase of the Pune Metro, women drivers performed the operation.

“On the inauguration day of the second phase of the Pune Metro, women drivers performed the operation, a valuable contribution to the daily metro service,” Pune Metro Rail tweeted on Thursday.

On Tuesday (1st August), in an eye-catching event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off metro trains. It marked the beginning of services on completed sections of two corridors of Pune Metro Phase-I. These sections are:

a) From Phugewadi station to Civil Court station and
b) Garware College station to Ruby Hall Clinic station

The new sections have connected Pune Municipal Corporation office, Pune RTO, Shivaji Nagar, Pune Railway Station and Civil Court.

The Metro service started for passengers from 5:00 pm onwards on Tuesday.

In 2016, the foundation stone of the scheme was also laid by the PM. Also, PM Modi, at Shivaji Nagar Police headquarters in the city inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for different development projects.

The central government is working towards improving the quality of life of the people of the country, said PM Modi while addressing a rally. He was in Pune for a day.

First published on: 04-08-2023 at 17:11 IST

