The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has introduced a new bus service, Route 753 Extension, on an experimental basis to strengthen connectivity between residential neighbourhoods in West Delhi and major transport hubs in Central Delhi. The route is aimed at reducing the need for multiple interchanges for commuters travelling daily to railway stations, educational institutions and commercial centres.

According to the Delhi government, the new service will directly connect Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Hastsal, Shiv Vihar, Uttam Nagar, Hari Nagar and nearby localities with Mori Gate, Kashmere Gate, Old Delhi Railway Station and New Delhi Railway Station. These destinations serve as some of the capital’s busiest transit points, handling large volumes of commuters as well as passengers travelling to other states.

Bridging a long-standing connectivity gap

For many residents in West Delhi, travelling to Central Delhi often requires changing between buses, Metro services or other modes of transport. The introduction of Route 753 Extension seeks to provide a single direct bus service, making journeys more convenient while improving access to major railway stations and interstate transport hubs.

The route is also expected to benefit office-goers, students, senior citizens and other daily commuters who rely on affordable public transport. Besides improving intra-city mobility, it is likely to make travel easier for passengers heading to long-distance trains from Old Delhi and New Delhi railway stations.

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the launch of the new route reflects the government’s commitment to making public transport more accessible and commuter-friendly.

“The launch of Route No. 753 Extension is an important step towards our commitment to providing accessible and convenient public transport to every citizen of Delhi. The new route will improve daily connectivity between Central and West Delhi while also offering better transport facilities to members of the Purvanchal community travelling to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh through the city’s major interstate transport hubs,” Singh told ANI.

Part of Delhi’s wider public transport push

The Delhi government said the introduction of the route is part of its broader effort to strengthen the city’s public transport network by expanding bus connectivity in areas where direct links remain limited.

The minister said the Delhi government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is continuously expanding public transport services to ensure that residents have access to a safe, convenient and citizen-centric transport system.

“The launch of Route No. 753 Extension is an important step towards our commitment to providing accessible and convenient public transport to every citizen of Delhi. The new route will improve daily connectivity between Central and West Delhi while also offering better transport facilities to members of the Purvanchal community travelling to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh through the city’s major interstate transport hubs,” Singh told ANI..

He added that the newly introduced route would provide residents of Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Hastsal, Shiv Vihar, Uttam Nagar, Hari Nagar and surrounding localities with a direct, affordable and convenient connection to Central Delhi and Mori Gate, easing the daily commute for office-goers, students, senior citizens and other regular passengers.

The trial operation of Route 753 Extension will also allow transport authorities to assess passenger demand and operational efficiency before taking a decision on making the service permanent or expanding similar connectivity improvements elsewhere in the city.