What is DMRC’s take on Delhi Metro bikini incident?

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has finally broken its silence over a recent incident where a girl was seen commuting in the Delhi metro wearing a bikini. The DMRC said that it expects users to follow social etiquette which is acceptable in society, but the choice of clothing is indeed a personal issue.

The statement issued by Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications, DMRC, said that Metro commuters should not indulge in any activity or wear any attire which could offend sensibilities of fellow passengers.

The statement further added that DMRC’s Operations & Maintenance Act actually lists indecency as a punishable offence, reported The Indian Express.

There has been a lot of uproar over the girl’s clothing, the video of which has been doing the rounds of social media for two days. Many people took to Twitter and called the incident a “cultural genocide”.

While many compared her fashion sense with Urfi Javed’s quirky style of clothing, others were quite vocal and upfront about how “shocking” and “indecent” the attire was for travelling in a public transport like Delhi Metro.

A lot of people compared this bikini incident to another event, where a man was booked by the Delhi Police as he was seen travelling in his undergarments.

One stated, “This man was booked by the police under Nudity, Meanwhile this girl crossed all the limits of Nudity. Is it Gender Equality? @DCP_DelhiMetro & @DelhiPolice will you book her?

This man was booked by police under Nudity , Meanwhile this girl crossed all the limit of Nudity.

Is it Gender Equality ? @DCP_DelhiMetro & @DelhiPolice will you book her ? pic.twitter.com/TwwUW6za8O — 7G_Hotspot 🇮🇳🚩 (@VImvinit007) March 31, 2023

Some also came to the girl’s defense saying she should be able to exercise her right to freedom of choice.