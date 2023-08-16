scorecardresearch
What is a Battery Energy Storage System? How will it help Kolkata Metro in achieving the role of emergency power source for tunnel ventilation – Details Inside

Kolkata Metro, Asia’s fifth metro system, started its services 39 years ago armed with technologies at par with European Metros.

Written by Anish Mondal
Railway Board has also provided enough funds for smooth execution of this eco-friendly project.

Another milestone for Kolkata Metro! The country’s first metro network is working round-the-clock in enhancing passenger safety in an eco-friendly way. It has been the torch-bearer in new technologies and set many records with innovative ideas in Indian Railways.

Now, it has decided to install Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at four strategic locations along the entire stretches of North-South Metro Corridor.

What is a Battery Energy Storage System?

The Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) is an amalgamation of inverters and Advance Chemistry Cell (ACC) Batteries. It is capable of doing wonders in case of a sudden power cuts or grid failure over the network.

Location of installation of Battery Energy Storage System?

The Kolkata Metro will install Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Noapara, Shyambazar, Central and Jatin Das Park  substations. 

How Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) will help Kolkata Metro?

The installation of Battery Energy Storage System is a remarkable achievement as passenger packed trains won’t have to wait in underground tunnels or viaducts for restoration of power supply in case of a disruption of power. With this system, thousands of passengers will be brought to safety.

These LFP or LTO batteries can be charged at night and used during commercial hours. As per the National Programme o­n Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage, specified LFP / LTO batteries will reduce carbon footprint. Thus, it will provide better energy efficiency, long life and  occupy less space as well as without health hazards, fire hazards which are  associated much more with acidic / alkaline batteries.How will BESS work?

The BESS system will provide 4 MW power to the Metro system which requires around 32 MW power to run trains during peak hours. This would in turn help Metro Railway to purchase less electricity during peak hours. As a result, expenses of Kolkata Metro will dip significantly.

Significance of Battery Energy Storage System:-

The Battery Energy Storage System will lead to further savings by allowing power factor to drop below 0.9. In case of any fire, this new system will be instrumental to play the role of emergency power source for tunnel ventilation, over the Track Exhaust (OTE) and platform ventilation as well as be  an emergency power source for anything at any place.  

First published on: 16-08-2023 at 07:00 IST

