The government has drawn up a standardised template for building all future bullet train corridors, creating a common engineering blueprint that will help execute high-speed rail projects faster, cheaper and at scale. The framework, evolved through the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, has standardised every major subsystem of construction except the foundation, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Fe in an interaction.

“Our construction philosophy is to standardise all subsystems except the foundation. The foundation will be designed as per the exact soil characteristics of the spot, but the pier above, the viaduct, track, station structure, overhead electrification and signalling system will all be standard,” Vaishnaw said. The approach will allow several subsystems to be manufactured in factories and assembled at project sites, shortening construction timelines, improving quality and reducing costs.

Describing the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor as India’s learning ground for high-speed rail, Vaishnaw said the project has helped the government develop standards that can be replicated across future corridors. “The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project is a technology-learning platform. We are learning from the global best and adding our innovation,” he said.

“The objective is to create systems that are scalable.” While based on Japan’s Shinkansen technology, the standards have been adapted to Indian conditions and operational requirements, with the long-term aim of making India a global centre for high-speed rail manufacturing and expertise.

The standardised framework is also expected to accelerate localisation. Vaishnaw said the indigenous B28 bullet train, designed for speeds of up to 280 kmph, is already under manufacturing, with a majority of its components to be produced in India.

“We are creating the engineering, tooling, testing and production ecosystem required to support future high-speed rail projects in India,” he said, adding that localisation would continue to increase as domestic supplier capabilities mature. A faster B35 train capable of running at 350 kmph is planned as the next phase.

The minister said suppliers for future bullet train projects would be qualified under a common framework that lays down stringent standards for quality, safety, reliability and performance. “There can be no compromise on these parameters,” he said, adding that standardisation would help manufacturers align production processes, improve quality systems and build long-term capabilities, creating a competitive domestic supplier ecosystem.

Beyond construction, Vaishnaw said the common engineering framework would also lower operating costs over the life of the network.

“When common designs, components and maintenance procedures are used across the network, it becomes easier to manage spare parts, training and procurement. This creates economies of scale and reduces overall operating cost,” he said. Standardisation would also enable unified maintenance practices across corridors, improving reliability while reducing downtime.

On the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project, Vaishnaw said construction is progressing steadily, with more than 326 km of viaduct completed, 17 river bridges ready and eight stations nearing completion. The Surat-Bilimora section is targeted for inauguration in August 2027, followed by phased commissioning of the remaining stretches before the entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor becomes operational by the end of 2030.

“High-speed rail is a technology-intensive sector and standards must evolve continuously as technology advances and operational experience grows,” he said.