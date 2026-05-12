If you are someone who travels between West and South-West Delhi, and often gets stuck in traffic, or ends up waiting endlessly for cabs and autos under the scorching heat, then there is some good news for you. Soon, commuting in this part of the city may become much easier and more comfortable as a new metro corridor between Dhansa Bus Stand and Nangloi is being planned by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which aims to make daily travel faster and smoother for commuters.

The upcoming corridor is part of Delhi Metro’s Phase V(B) expansion plan, which includes seven new routes across the city. The Dhansa Bus Stand–Nangloi line will be 11.86 km long and will have 9 modern stations designed to improve connectivity across key residential and developing areas.

Najafgarh Extension, Ranhola, and nearby areas to get direct metro link

The new metro corridor will make travel much better for people living in West and South-West Delhi. Areas like Naresh Park Extension, Ranhola, Bakkarwala, Baprola, Dichau Kalan, and Najafgarh Extension will soon get direct metro connectivity. This will make daily travel easier, smoother, and more reliable. People will be able to save time and avoid heavy road traffic, especially during peak hours.

Reduced travel time and better connectivity for commuters

The metro line between the Dhansa Bus Stand and Nangloi will make daily travel much easier for people living in West and South-West Delhi. It will help commuters save a lot of time compared to travelling by road. People will be able to reach their offices, schools, markets, and nearby residential areas more quickly and comfortably. They will not have to depend mainly on buses, autos, or private vehicles for their daily movement. This new metro link will improve connectivity and make everyday travel simpler and more convenient for everyone.

Reducing traffic chaos in West Delhi

With the introduction of this metro line, many commuters are likely to switch from road transport to the metro. This will help decrease the number of vehicles on busy roads in West and South-West Delhi. Because of this, traffic movement during peak hours will become smoother and better managed. People will face less delay due to congestion and reach their destinations more quickly. This new metro corridor will make daily travel easier, faster, and less stressful for everyone.