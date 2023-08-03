Weekend Discount! Travel every Saturday and Sunday at 30% discount on Pune Metro

The newly launched Pune Metro Rail has announced a discount of 30 per cent for passengers on Saturday and Sunday.

“Travel every Saturday and Sunday at a 30% discount! Weekend travel is now easier and cheaper, and Pune Metro passengers can travel on Saturdays and Sundays at a discount of 30 percent. Maximum passengers should avail this discount. Travel with Pune Metro and celebrate with family,” said the Pune Metro Rail.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off metro trains marking the inauguration of services on completed sections of two corridors of Pune Metro Phase-I. These sections are:

a) From Phugewadi station to Civil Court station and

b) Garware College station to Ruby Hall Clinic station

Weekend Discount – #AapliMetroPuneMetro



Travel every Saturday and Sunday at 30% discount#वीकेंडला प्रवास आता जास्त सुलभ आणि स्वस्त झाला असून #पुणेमेट्रोच्या प्रवाशांना ३० टक्के सवलतीत शनिवार व रविवारी प्रवास करता येणार आहे. जास्तीत जास्त प्रवाशांनी या सवलतीचा लाभ घ्यावा.… pic.twitter.com/DaKPOZSqUi — Pune Metro Rail (@metrorailpune) August 2, 2023

The new sections will link below mentioned areas in Pune –

1) Civil Court

2) Pune Municipal Corporation office

3) Shivaji Nagar

4) Pune RTO and

5) Pune Railway Station

“Today on 1st August 2023 Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the metro service. Metro service is started for passengers from 5:00 pm onwards,” Pune Metro Rail had tweeted.

In 2016, the project’s foundation stone was also laid by him. Also, at Shivaji Nagar Police headquarters in the city, the PM inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development schemes.

“Our government is working towards improving the quality of life of the people,” Modi said while addressing a gathering.