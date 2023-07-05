scorecardresearch
Watch l Large chunk of Delhi road caves in Janakpuri; police officials reach spot

The reason behind the cave-in is not clear yet. Locals were also present on the scene.

Written by FE Online
The Delhi Police officials reached the spot and the collapsed area has been barricaded. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)

A large chunk of the road has caved in Delhi’s Janakpuri. A video of the incident has been shared online by the ANI. However, no injuries have been reported so far. 

The Delhi Police officials reached the spot and the collapsed area has been barricaded.

The reason behind the cave-in is not clear yet. Locals were also present on the scene.

This comes as the Monsoon season hits the Delhi-NCR region. Earlier, several areas in the region witnessed waterlogging after a downpour.

First published on: 05-07-2023 at 11:21 IST

