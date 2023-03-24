Varanasi Smart City Mission gets major boost from Modi! PM lays foundation stone for infra projects worth Rs 1,780 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a string of projects in Varanasi on March 24, 2023. A number of projects related to sports, farmer welfare, healthcare and drinking water were given a green signal by the Prime Minister. However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was the inauguration of various infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,780 crore. “In the last nine years, the Prime Minister has put special focus on transforming the landscape of Varanasi and enhancing ease of living for the people living in the city and adjoining areas,” an official release stated.

The PM was visiting Varanasi on the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day and launched several initiatives including the TB-Mukt Panchayat initiative, official pan-India rollout of a shorter TB Preventive Treatment (TPT) and family-centric care model for TB.

Varanasi Smart City Mission

The PM dedicated various projects under the Varanasi Smart City Mission including redevelopment work of Rajghat and Mahmoorganj government schools, beautification of internal city roads, redevelopment of six parks and ponds of the city, among others. In addition to this, solar projects, infrastructure projects and community health care centres, and rejuvenation of Kedareshwar, Vishweshwar and Omkareshwar Khand Parikrama temple were also inaugurated by the PM.

Other projects inaugurated by PM Modi

Under the Khelo India Scheme, the foundation stone of Phase 2 and 3 of redevelopment work of Sigra Stadium was laid by the Prime Minister. He also laid the foundation stone of LPG bottling plant at Isarwar village, Sewapuri to be built by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited. He also laid the foundation stone of the Passenger Ropeway from Varanasi Cantt station to Godowlia. “The ropeway system will be 3.75 km in length with five stations. This will facilitate ease of movement for the tourists, pilgrims and residents of Varanasi,” the PMO said in a release.