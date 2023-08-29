Varanasi ropeway project: UP Chief Secretary asks officials to ensure timely completion – Progress report here

UP Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra conducted spot inspection of several projects in the state including the Varanasi ropeway and the Shivpur-Lehartara 4-lane road. He has asked the officials to ensure timely completion of these projects, The Times of India reported.

Varanasi Ropeway Project progress

As he reviewed the progress of the ongoing projects at a meeting on Sunday with officials at the auditorium of divisional commissioner office, he was given the details regarding the Varanasi ropeway project from Varanasi Cantt station to Godowlia.

As per the project officer, the piling and load test of the ropeway was currently underway. This aims to prepare the Varanasi Junction (Cantt railway station), Kashi Vidyapeeth, and Rathyatra tower stations for operation by March 2024. Additionally, he said that the pilot phase of the project would be completed by May 2025. The Chief Secretary asked the officials to ensure all the work is finished on time.

In the case of the proposed multi-storey building of the commissioner’s office, which will house 58 offices, Mishra asked for some changes in its model. The officials were asked to make sure that the proposed building was made with the requirements of the next 150 years in mind. Mishra also asked the officials to ensure that the building offered a glimpse of the Ganga, Lord Vishwanath and other city temples.

Lehartara-Phulwarira-Shivpur 4-lane road project review

Mishra also took note of the delay in Lehartara-Phulwarira-Shivpur 4-lane road project and sought details linked to it. He asked the officials to finish all the pending work so that the road can become operational by November.

The details of the projects undertaken by different departments, including the social welfare department building and the tourism department’s Langar Hall at Seer Gowardhanpur, six projects of the Rajkiya Nirman Nigam and the Kutcheri-Sandaha road, were given to Mishra by Divisional commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma.

Varanasi Development Authority’s vice chairman Abhishek Goyal gave details on the development of townships, bus station, car stands, godowns, police and fire stations, sewage treatment plans as per master plan-2031. Mishra directed the officials to develop a logistic park in case of the transport nagar project. He was told about the plans to build new townships proposed at Harahua, Sarnath and near the airport in the name of Kashi Dwar and Varuna Vihar.

The state of Uttar Pradesh is seeing measures being initiated for soldi waste collection and their disposal. Municipal commissioner Shipu Giri informed Mishra about such measures. The Chief Secretary asked for the campaign to be intensified and cooperation of citizens in segregating wet and dry solid waste for door-to-door collection. He also sought details regarding the cleaning of Ganga ghats and redevelopment of Namo Ghat.