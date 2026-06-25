The upcoming Varanasi Ropeway Project, set to become India’s first public transport ropeway, has taken an important step forward with its fares now finalised. This 4.2 km aerial route will connect Varanasi Cantonment Railway Station to Godowlia, covering key areas of the city.

As per Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) Vice-Chairman Purna Bora, the fare for the full journey from Varanasi Cantonment to Godowlia will be ₹50.

For shorter distances, passengers will be charged lower fares. For instance, a trip up to Vidyapeeth station will cost only ₹10, making it an affordable option for daily commuters and those travelling short distances.

Smart Pass for regular travellers

For daily commuters, the authorities are planning to introduce a smart pass facility that offers discounted travel fares.

Under this scheme, passengers will be able to travel at reduced rates, with the full route from Cantt to Godowlia costing ₹40. Similarly, travel between Vidyapeeth and Rath Yatra will be available for just ₹8.

Option to book entire gondola

A special provision has also been introduced where passengers can book an entire gondola for private use. The cost for booking a full cabin has been fixed at around ₹2000.

Varanasi Ropeway: Cost, Length, Route

The Varanasi Ropeway Project is an upcoming transport system that will help reduce traffic in the city. It is expected to cost around ₹645 crore and will cover a distance of about 4.2 km.

The ropeway will connect Varanasi Cantonment Railway Station to Godowlia and will pass through key stops like Vidyapeeth and Rath Yatra, making travel easier to important places in the city.

It will include nearly 220 cable cars, each capable of carrying up to 10 passengers. These cable cars will travel at a height of around 45 metres, offering both speed and scenic views of the city.

Funding and Timeline

The Varanasi Ropeway Project is being funded by both the Central and State Governments. The Central Government is giving 50% of the funds, while the State Government is contributing 20%.

Officials expect the project to be completed within two years. Once it starts working, it is likely to become a model for ropeway transport in other cities in India.