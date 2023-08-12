Uttar Pradesh’s ‘New Noida’ to be part of Delhi-NCR, will spread across 21,000 hectares of land! Know masterplan and all the inside details

In major developmental news for Uttar Pradesh, the state authorities are expected to start acquiring land for “New Noida” soon after the masterplan for the same is approved by the board this month. The Yogi-led Uttar Pradesh government is planning to acquire land for a new city, New Noida, which will be built as an extension to Gautam Buddha Nagar.

The masterplan for the new city also known as Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR) is in the final stage and is likely to be submitted for approval in August.

Why is there a need for New Noida?

As the demand for industries, commercial projects, and urban development surges due to the burgeoning population, Noida faces limited land availability for further expansion.

Therefore, the Noida Authority has identified 21,000 hectares of agricultural land in 86 villages of Gautam Budh Nagar and Bulandshahr districts and is planning to develop this new city.

What is the masterplan for New Noida?

Noida Authority has allocated Rs. 1,000 crore for land acquisition and internal development in New Noida this year. This new city is expected to hose nearly 600,000 residents. New Noida is likely to have a logistics hub, knowledge centres, integrated townships and skill development centres.

New Noida is going to have dedicated areas for industries, offices, universities and residential purposes. As per the initial estimates shared by the authorities, over 8,100 hectares will be earmarked for industries and 1,600 hectares for medical and engineering colleges and universities, among others. Moreover, over 2,000 hectares will be designated for residential projects.

Noida Authority is currently assessing three development models for the development of New Noida – this includes the licence model as was done in Gurugram; Noida-Greater Noida model and a mixed model is also in talks.

According to the news agency ANI, the masterplan for this new city is being prepared by the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) and will include special economic zones for industrial units from the agriculture, food processing and FMCG sectors.

One crucial aspect of the master plan is the implementation of a satellite-based Geographical Information System (GIS), which will play a pivotal role in its development.

What is the vision for New Noida?

The New Noida vision encompasses distinct sectors tailored for industries, offices, universities, and residential spaces, with the goal of effectively meeting the needs of the continuously expanding population.

As outlined in the preliminary masterplan, around 8,100 hectares will be dedicated to industrial zones, 1,600 hectares to educational establishments such as medical and engineering colleges and universities, and an additional 2,000 hectares will be set aside for residential developments.

(With inputs from ANI)